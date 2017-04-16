Kylie Jenner Fears Bumping Into Tyga At Coachella As Rumors Of Romance With Travis Scott Continueue

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are at Coachella. But don’t get it twisted, they are not together. The former boyfriend and girlfriend went to the popular music festival separately. Now there are reports that Kylie is terrified that she might run into her ex. Talk about awkward!

“Kylie is super excited to see Travis Scott at Coachella this weekend, but she became nervous and terrified when she found out Tyga was going too,” a source told Hollywood Life

As Inquisitr previously reported Kylie has been rumored to be considering a rebound tryst with Scott since she split from Tyga.

“Kylie and Tyga’s breakup is still fresh and many of the feelings are still raw,” the source added. “Bumping into Tyga would still be uncomfortable and awkward for Kylie especially if she is sitting on the lap of another rapper at a party.”

But despite her rumored anxiety about bumping into Tyga, it looks like Kylie is living it up at Coachella. She recently posted a photo of herself rocking a yellow ombre bob and a skin tight gold dress with black ankle boots. There are also reports that she’s getting hit on by practically every guy at the festival.

highlighter hair ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

“Kylie is having the time of her life and her sisters are telling her ‘I told ya so,'” the source continued. “Ever since she’s developed into this stunning babe, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall have all been telling her she’s been missing out by keeping herself on lock down with Tyga.”

As Inquisitr previously noted, Tyga and Kylie broke up last month. Kylie allegedly initiated the breakup because the two had grown apart and because numerous cheating rumors had eroded the trust that she’d had for Tyga in the past. This is the fourth time that “Kyga,” as their fans call them, have broken up in two years.

It seems that this time the breakup may be permanent as Kylie continues to focus on growing her cosmetics empire and her upcoming solo reality TV show. This summer, Jenner is set to star in The Life Of Kylie, the newest Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff. According to Tvline, the series will be 8 episodes long and will focus on the adventures of Kylie and her best friend, model Jordyn Woods.

???????????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Jenner said in a statement about the series “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

There’s no confirmation yet on whether Kylie’s romantic ups and downs with Tyga will be a main focus of the show. But the Kardashian-Jenner brand was built on exploiting capitalizing on their personal drama to fuel ratings so it’s safe to expect that the relationship will be featured. Whether Tyga will make an appearance on the show is left to be seen, however.

lady friends A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Do you think that this recent breakup between Kylie Jenner and Tyga is just a ploy to get a storyline for her new show? Or do you think that they’re really broken up for good. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

