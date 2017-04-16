New Movies 2017: Bill Paxton’s Final Thriller & Tupac Biopic Trailer

One of the best new movies of 2017 just arrived to Video On Demand, and one that is projected to be a smash-hit will be arriving to theaters soon. Thus far, 2017 has brought us hit movies like Split, Logan, and Beauty and the Beast (among many others), and the year is just getting started. Unfortunately, 2017 also brought tragedy. On February 25, 2017, the world lost a phenomenal actor, filmmaker, and human being when it lost Bill Paxton. He had a reputation for being a good person who treated people with kindness, and for being passionately dedicated to his field. The Hollywood legend left behind one final movie that reflects his dedication.

Mean Dreams

Bill Paxton shined in hit movies like Aliens, Apollo 13, and Edge of Tomorrow. He successfully avoided being typecast, and the wide variety of characters he portrayed reflects that; Paxton played a young punk who tested Schwarzenegger in The Terminator, a treasure hunter in Titanic, a farmer with supernatural powers in Frailty, and in perhaps Paxton’s most terrifying role of all, a killer cop in Mean Dreams (currently available via Video On Demand).

The film received an 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site provides the premise for one of the best new movies of 2017.

“MEAN DREAMS follows courageous local farm boy Jonas (Wiggins) and the new girl next door, Casey (Nélisse), as they embark on a journey that will change their lives forever. As young love blossoms between the two fifteen year olds, Jonas also discovers that Casey’s abusive home life has reached a new level of danger, and Jonas takes the lead in their escape by stealing a bag full of drug money from Casey’s corrupt father – local cop Wayne Caraway (Paxton). With the stolen cash as their only means to a better life, Casey flees with Jonas and together, under relentless pursuit from her father, they learn the hard truth of what it will take in order to survive. In the end, Casey and Jonas are forced to make a life-altering choice from which there will be no turning back. A potent coming of age thriller, MEAN DREAMS brings together the desperation of life on the run and the beauty and wonder of first love.”

Critics have described this film as dangerous and chilling, and it’s currently available via Video On Demand.

All Eyez on Me

Tupac Amaru Shakur was a poet, actor, producer, hip hop legend, political figure, and a pop culture icon. Though he lived only 25 years, he left a legacy of that of four lifetimes. He stems from a family of Black Panther activists, and later he would become an activist as well. As a teenager, Tupac studied ballet and the fine arts. As a young man, he found his niche in hip hop and became a voice reflecting the hard times felt within black communities. He was a reflection of his surroundings and he embraced the position. His songs of revolution, rebellion, and of political activism led to over 75 million records sold.

Tupac would also star in many movies starring alongside talents like Janet Jackson, Tim Roth, and Omar Epps. Sadly, he was corrupted by his new surroundings later in his life, in that of convicted felon Suge Knight, and from there on out, Tupac led a frenzied life until his tragic murder.

“They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor.” ~Tupac Shakur pic.twitter.com/CdsUnpnQbT — Lamont Lilly (@LamontLilly) April 10, 2017

With hundreds of songs, several movies, many interviews, and a collection of poetry, Tupac left behind a treasure for fans to enjoy for years. And in tribute to the controversial artist, a biopic has finally been made about the legendary Tupac Shakur.

All Eyez on Me arrives in theaters on June 16, and many think it will be one of the most captivating movies of 2017.

