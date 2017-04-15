2017 Easter Hours: What Hours Are Stores, Restaurants, And Banks Open This Sunday?

This Sunday, it will be the 2017 Easter holiday and whether you’re religious or not, there is a good chance you’ll be celebrating in some form or another. Many will head out to their church for a religious service or two. Others will head out into the yard for a good old-fashioned egg hunt. There are also those who will take part in both of the traditional holiday occurrences, but all of that won’t stop people from needing to know the hours of stores, restaurants, and banks on Easter Sunday.

When looking for good deals, it is usually a holiday that brings about some of the best bargains to be found throughout the year. That will be no different this weekend as the majority of retail stores will be open for all your shopping needs and it will benefit you to look through the papers for the best sales.

You will be able to find hours for Walmart, Kmart, and many other major retailers, but you won’t be able to set foot in most Target locations. As reported by Fansided, the majority of Target stores will actually keep their doors closed on Easter 2017

While you should always check with your closest location and local store for exact hours, the majority of Target stores will be closed. Sam’s Club and Costco are other major retail chains that won’t be opening at all on Apr. 16, 2017, per WRAL.

At the same time, there are many grocery stores which will not be opening their doors on Sunday. Some will be open, but with limited hours and that could include the pharmacies inside of them as well. Once again, call ahead to your closest location for exact hours and times.

Here are some of the holiday hours for grocery stores this Sunday.

Publix – closed

Aldi – closed

Kroger – normal hours

Giant – normal hours

Trader Joe’s – open until 5 p.m.

Safeway – normal hours

Whole Foods – normal hours

If you don’t feel like cooking this weekend or simply don’t want to head out and pick up all the necessary items, there will be a great number of restaurants open. Always remember that when all else fails, Cracker Barrel is usually an option.

Since many restaurants are franchised out, they can end up choosing their own hours and even which days they choose to open or stay closed. When looking at the list of those which will be serving this 2017 holiday, many of them will be ready to offer up some great food.

Again, make sure to call ahead and see if your nearest location is open and what their particular hours are for the holiday. The restaurants listed below will have many locations open around the country, but hours could vary.

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Golden Corral

Hooters

Krystal

Landry’s

Longhorn Steakhouse

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Shoney’s

Starbucks

White Castle

As those locations will mostly be operating normally, some may also have special Easter or brunch menus for the holiday. If you happen to be in Florida and in the Walt Disney World area, the Orlando Weekly is reporting that many locations will have special menu items and pricing on Sunday.

If you’re needing to head out to complete a monetary transaction, you’ll likely need to wait until Monday to get it done. Most banks and federal offices aren’t open on Sundays as it is, but even those with limited hours are not expected to unlock the doors.

While many will be enjoying the long weekend, honoring in their church services, and going on an egg hunt, there are those who will need to head out for some errands. The majority of stores will be open, except for a few major retailers and some small businesses. Many restaurants will be open and ready to serve you a great breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even brunch. As for banks and many federal offices, don’t expect to get anything done on Easter Sunday 2017.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]