April The Giraffe Baby Name: Animal Adventure Park Official Name Contest Has Fans Buzzing, Top Name Odds

April the Giraffe has finally given birth, and now fans of the lovable giraffe are starting to speculate at what the newborn calf’s name will be. After months of speculation, waiting, and watching by millions of online viewers, April gave birth to her baby “boy” earlier this morning leaving the big question as to what will be the little guy’s name.

Well, interestingly enough, fans of April the Giraffe can have a say in naming the newborn calf, and help a great cause in doing so, but first, here is the quick recap of today’s events.

CNN indicates that after what seemed like an eternity for fans of April the Giraffe, the newly crowned online star of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, finally gave birth to a baby calf after a 16-month gestation period. While at the time of this posting, an official weight and height is unknown, the average newborn calf is between 100-150 pounds and approximately six-feet tall. Talk about a tough birth.

At the time that April the Giraffe gave birth, an approximate 1.25 million people were watching the event streaming live online as it unfolded. It is the first time a giraffe calf has been born at Animal Adventure Park, and the calf was April’s fourth baby.

Now that we know that April the Giraffe, has had a boy, it is time to give the little guy a name.

According to the latest update on the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page, fans can submit their name suggestions for April the Giraffe’s baby naming contest by heading to the newly-created website.

There is a small catch to the voting though. There is a charge of $1 per name vote, and you have to vote a minimum of five times. However, the money collected will go to several great causes.

Here is a breakdown of how the funds that are raised will be split, according to the April the Giraffe’s official name contest website.

1. Giraffe Conservation Efforts in the Wild – “We will continue to build towards our banked contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.” 2. Ava’s Little Heroes – “An event named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses.” 3. Animal Adventure Park – “The park will continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park with further improvements and projects — helping further our message and mission of education.”

With all of the money that is being raised going toward such great causes, Animal Adventure Park is hoping that all of April’s fans will chip in. Voting will only be available for approximately 10 days, so be sure to check in early and often.

While nobody knew if April the Giraffe would have a boy or girl, Paddy Power sports book was setting odds on what April’s newborn calf would be named. Now that we know April had a boy, the odds and field have changed quite a bit, especially since the folks at Animal Adventure Park are letting the public chime in.

The favorites just two weeks ago were April at 7-1, Allie at 10-1, and Twist at 12-1. April and Allie have obviously fallen by the wayside now that we know we are talking about a male calf, however, Twist may still have a shot.

Oliver Junior could be a possibility, after all, his father’s name is Oliver. The odds for Oliver Junior were set at 14-1 at last report from Bet Breaking News. Another popular boy’s name on the odds board is Melman. At 10-1, Melman could sneak in as a possible contender for April’s newborn. Fans of the Madagascar movie remember Melman as the lovable and funny, yet worrisome character that was voiced by David Schwimmer. Of course, let’s not forget about the names “Donald,” “Trump” and “New York,” all of which are listed at 25-1.

Will you be voting to name April the Giraffe’s baby? If so, what name are you suggesting?

[Featured Image by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images]