‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale Teases ‘Dark Aria’ For Season 7B

Pretty Little Liars is just days away from premiering the last half of season 7, which will also be the final installment of the series. Fans of the long-running series know that this means all bets are off. Anyone can die, Anyone can be Uber A. While that final reveal will remain a mystery until the series finale, Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale is teasing one twist that has been the center of theories, since the show debuted in 2010. The actress, who plays Aria Montgomery, is giving hope for those PLL fans who have been hoping for a “Dark Aria” storyline.

Pretty Little Liars Casts Lucy Hale In Darkness For Season 7B

In the past, we’ve seen Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Hannah (Ashley Benson) show their darker sides on Pretty Little Liars, but, as Teen Vogue is sharing, Aria is the next one of the core characters to go dark. The news comes from Lucy Hale herself and, considering the timing of this news and the fact that this is to be the last installment of the series, it seems very likely that Dark Aria may be the darkest of them all.

Could this mean that Dark Aria will actually turn out to be Uber A?

While there’s no word on that, Hale did say fans can expect some big plot twists for Aria, when season 7B of Pretty Little Liars resumes early next week.

“I was so excited because they finally gave Aria something really dark to do,” Ms. Hale says. “So these last 10 episodes are my favorite, at least for Aria. You get to see a not so nice side of her. She may or may not betray her friends. So it was cool to get to do something a little different.”

It certainly sounds like Aria’s loyalties are a little more questionable than the series has implied through the past six seasons. Dark Aria may or may not be Uber A, but, even if she’s not, it seems clear that the PLL character played by Lucy has some scores to settle, before it’s all over.

More From Lucy Hale On The Final Pretty Little Liars Season

Beyond what may happen with a Dark Aria story arc, Lucy Hale spoke more generally about season 7B of Pretty Little Liars. As Refinery 29 reports, Hale was asked about a wedding in the final installment, something series showrunner I. Marlene King has teased on and off for the past two seasons, and her answer to that was a little too ambiguous.

“I don’t know what they’re talking about. I can’t say anything,” Lucy replied.

If that seems a little too leading, don’t worry. The Pretty Little Liars divulged a little more, as she spoke more generally about the end of Pretty Little Liars. Unlike previous season finales, the series finale won’t leave fans hanging and Hale promises that the series will give PLL fans a strong sense of closure.

“Of course, there may be some new questions, but you’ll get the answers you’ve been looking for,” said Ms. Hale. “It’s long, too. It’s two-hours, so there’s a lot that happens. And there’s a wedding.”

So, there will be a wedding, but we don’t know if Hale was speaking specifically about that proposal from Ezra (Ian Harding) to Aria, or if another couple will be tying the knot. After all, it seems entirely likely that Haleb is back on course. There’s also the chance that Spencer and Toby (Keegan Allen) could find their way back to each other before the end.

Maybe Pretty Little Liars will end with a group wedding. Stranger things have happened.

Season 7B of Pretty Little Liars premieres on Tuesday, April 18 on Freeform.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]