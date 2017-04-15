Mama June Likes To Walk Around Naked, How Jennifer And Sugar Bear Met, And More From ‘The Confrontation’

Secrets were shared and tempers flared on the Friday episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. The reunion show, titled “The Confrontation,” featured June “Mama June” Shannon and her daughters, 17-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, was also there with his new bride, Jennifer Lamb. Judge Lynn Toler, the moderator, led the group in discussing their new lives, challenges, and aspirations.

During the From Not to Hot episode, a number of interesting factoids came up, including that Mama June now likes to wander around the house in the buff, and that Honey Boo Boo feels more or less abandoned by her father.

Here are some of the more striking revelations from the Mama June: From Not to Hot reunion episode.

Mama June is proud of her new body

In “The Confrontation,” Honey Boo Boo told Judge Toler that she has seen a lot of changes in Mama June since she had a gastric band fitted and dropped down to a size 4.

“She, like, walks around the house naked and stuff.”

Mama June’s dramatic physical transformation has so inspired her daughters that they’re now working on getting more active and becoming healthier.

“I actually enjoy going to the gym,” Honey Boo Boo said. “It’s actually like a little playground for me.”

“I want to try and lose over 50 pounds before, like, we go to the beach,” her sister revealed.

“I’m about to start going to the gym. I have someone helping me out with meal plans and things like that.”

Jennifer and Sugar Bear met at a Walmart

According to Jennifer, who met Sugar Bear when he was still with Mama June, their first encounter was at a Walmart, where they were both in line and got to talking and exchanging numbers. She said she didn’t know that he was a reality TV personality until her daughter told her.

“My daughter got on Facebook, she typed in ‘Honey Boo Boo’s dad,” she said.

Jennifer insisted that though she and Sugar Bear started communicating before he and Mama June called it quits, there was no cheating involved.

“People’s, like, got the wrong impression on me because, yes, I’ll admit it, I did cheat on June,” Sugar Bear said during the From Not to Hot reunion episode.

“I normally don’t cheat, but when you got a phone in your hand and you’re talking to this woman here and that woman there, you’ll do it. I’ve changed from that, and I love her, she loves me.”

Sugar Bear hasn’t had much time for his daughter

Honey Boo Boo told Judge Toler that she would like for her dad to be more involved in her life.

“He found Jennifer and he didn’t come and see me anymore,” she said.

“He was just gone. He would text, like, maybe once every three weeks.”

However, she also admitted that she wants him to change first. Specifically, she wants her father to “stop being so angry all the time.”

The girls have been doing press today in New York you can catch them tonight on @InsideEdition @etnow @socrazygirl30 @mychelle_lauryn pic.twitter.com/4D8oxzOddN — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 22, 2017

For his part, Sugar Bear insisted that he doesn’t have a problem controlling his temper.

“I keep hearing about everybody saying I got an anger issue,” he said.

“You can ask Jennifer and anybody that’s around, they don’t see it. I don’t get angry.”

However, Jennifer (and viewers) later saw him lose control after a screaming match with Pumpkin. Prior to the airing of the Mama June: From Not to Hot season reunion special, Entertainment Tonight released a clip showing the heated exchange, in which Pumpkin threatened to beat Sugar Bear up and him ripping his shirt.

Not long after the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot aired, Mama June unleashed her anger at her former partner in a string of tweets in which she called him a liar. She also said that the episode shows the abuse that she and the girls lived with before she and Sugar Bear split up.

It comes to a point when u have to get your kids away from drama n protect them they have been through alot with him #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 15, 2017

He always threatening n then he turns crazy so now yall have seen what has been hidden for a long n there is more #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 15, 2017

He always crys wolf n plays the victims when the kids r the REAL victims n have lived with his violence #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]