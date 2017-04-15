Microsoft Offering New Free Games Tomorrow For Xbox Live Gold Members, Spring Sale Ends Monday

Two titles from the list of April 2017’s Games With Gold are going free tomorrow. Active Xbox Live Gold members will be able to get their free copies of Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and The Walking Dead: Season 2 without spending a dime.

According to a post on Major Nelson, Xbox One owners with Gold membership on Xbox Live are eligible to get The Walking Dead: Season 2 from April 16 to May 15 for $0, compared to its usual price tag of $25. It’s the sequel to 2012 The Walking Dead game where players take the role of Clementine, “a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse” and is “forced to learn how to survive in an unforgiving world.”

Another game going free tomorrow is the Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, available for the Xbox 360 users. And there’s more good news as the 2011 action-adventure video game from Ubisoft originally worth $20 is also playable on Xbox One thanks to the Backward Compatibility feature. Its game summary posted on the Xbox Marketplace reads below.

“In Assassin’s Creed® Revelations, master assassin Ezio Auditore walks in the footsteps of the legendary mentor Altair, on a journey of discovery and revelation. It is a perilous path – one that will take Ezio to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilize the region.”

But before this day, April 15, ends, Xbox Live Gold members still have the chance to get the $20-worth Xbox 360 game Darksiders (with Backward Compatibility) for free. This is also the last day for eligible Xbox owners to get their free copy of Evolve Ultimate Edition that became free beginning March 16.

Last day to get Evolve Ultimate Edition and Darksiders for FREE with #GamesWithGold. https://t.co/zvUKLIeSvO pic.twitter.com/vib22Xp62H — Larry Hryb ???? (@majornelson) April 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Crytek’s third-person action-adventure hack-and-slash title Ryse: Son of Rome (Xbox One), which is typically priced at $20 and has been free since the first day of the month, is scheduled to be free for the entire month.

Games with Gold is a program from Microsoft offering a new set of games (two for Xbox 360 and two for Xbox One for the Xbox Live members, particularly for those with Gold subscription. Aside from the free games, the Xbox maker also runs a monthly promotion called Deals with Gold offering discounts to certain video games.

For this week, up to 85 percent price markdown for Xbox games are available. Some of the highly discounted titles this week for Xbox Live Gold members are the following:

BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition (85 percent discount)

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition (70 percent)

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (50 percent)

Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion (75 percent)

Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition (75 percent)

But that’s not all. Simultaneously running with the Deals with Gold program is Microsoft’s Spring Sale highlighting deals not only on a huge number of Xbox games but also on Xbox accessories, TV shows, apps, movies, music as well as apps. Spring Sale is open for all the Xbox Live members but Gold subscribers can save more from their purchases as they are entitled to get additional 10 percent discount.

Listed below are just a few of the Xbox games included in the Spring Sale.

Call of Duty Black Op 3

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

Battlefield 1

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Borderlands

Dead Rising

Diablo 3

Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Metro 2033

NBA 2K17

Overwatch: Origins Edition

For Honor

Microsoft is also giving away an Xbox One, accessories, and games to lucky entries. Check out the linked post to learn more on how to participate in the Spring Sale Giveaway.

Deals with Gold and Spring Sale are both ending on Monday, April 17.

[Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]