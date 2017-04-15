Harry Styles On ‘SNL’: Did He Just Give A ‘Kiwi’ Clue?

Harry Styles is receiving a lot of buzz ahead of his solo debut on Saturday Night Live. The One Direction alum will make his first appearance on the NBC late-night sketch comedy in nearly three years, and fans can’t wait. Styles last visited Studio 8H when he performed with his famous boy band back in December 2014, according to Billboard.

Styles’ latest SNL performance will mark his solo live TV debut. Harry is set to perform his brand new song “Sign of the Times,” the first single from his upcoming self-titled solo album, which will drop May 12. Harry is also going to perform a still-unannounced second new song during his appearance on SNL.

While he will definitely be singing, there is no word yet if Harry Styles will perform in a skit on Saturday Night Live. Harry has an acting role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Dunkirk, but fans have yet to see him act on the SNL stage. But that doesn’t mean Styles hasn’t been well represented by an SNL alum. Kristen Wiig has impersonated Styles before on Jimmy Fallon’s the late night show.

In an interview last week on Elvis Duran’s radio show, Harry Styles talked about his SNL gig. At the time, Styles said he wasn’t sure if he would be tapped to act in any sketches on the show.

“I don’t know actually!” Harry said. “I have no idea… I’ll try! I don’t know if a lot of my jokes, usually they don’t land so well so we’ll see how it goes.”

Styles said he was looking forward to performing onstage with his new group of musicians.

“I’m really excited about them,” Styles said.

“They’re amazing musicians, they’re amazing people, I’ve grown really close with them and I love getting to play with them every day. Two of the guys that are in the band I actually wrote the album with so that’s been really fun kind of working everything out with the guys I wrote it with. It’s been really amazing. My favorite part of everything is performing and I’m very excited to get back on stage for sure.”

Harry Styles has always been all about his fans, and it has been no different while he’s been in New York prepping for SNL. According to celebrity gossip site JustJared, Harry even took care of his fans that have been waiting in line outside NBC Studios in Manhattan to get standby tickets for his Saturday Night Live appearance. Styles had pizzas and plates of kiwi delivered to the fans who were waiting in line. That clue has some fans thinking he might be singing the song “Kiwi” during his SNL appearance. “Kiwi” is the seventh track on Harry Styles’ new album.

After Harry treated his fans to lunch, some of them posted photos to social media thanking the star for his generous gesture, while others posted their thoughts on the never-before-heard song.

.@MrsAnneTwist since I can't say thanks to Harry personally, can you please pass it along? We all appreciate it. A lot. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mOlXBDcch0 — r̳e̳a̳n̳n̳a̳ ◟̽◞̽ (@Fookintomlinson) April 14, 2017

Harry bought kiwi for everyone in line for SNL I LOVE HIM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/eus2TadoPW — e (@namelesserin) April 14, 2017

Suddenly I love Kiwi even tho I hated it. #harrystyles #FallonStylesSNL — Harry Styles Updates (@HsDailyNews) April 15, 2017

Earlier this week, Harry Styles and SNL guest host Jimmy Fallon were featured in a promo for the late night sketch comedy. The duo revealed that this week’s episode of SNL will be broadcast live coast-to-coast for the first time ever. You can see Styles and Fallon in the promo below.

In addition to his musical gig on Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles will make his first solo appearance in his native U.K. on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show on April 21.

Tune in to see Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live on April 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]