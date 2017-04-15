‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Top 7 Burning Questions About Jon Snow, Sansa, And More

Game of Thrones has left fans with many questions, and Game of Thrones Season 7 will hopefully provide a lot of answers. Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO, July 16, which means Game of Thrones fans, will not have to wait too much longer, to learn if they will get them.

One question already answered is whether Game of Thrones Season 7 will feature a wardrobe change for its central characters. The answer is “yes,” and Winter is Coming recently posted a breakdown of each character’s new outfit for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Between Jon Snow’s true heritage, his new status as King in the North, and his relationship with his sister Sansa, to the Lannister siblings respective fight for the Iron Throne, and Daenerys’ quest for ultimate power, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered in Game of Thrones Season 7. Here is a list of the top seven (7) burning questions for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 7: Will Jon Snow and Daenerys become romantically involved, in Game of Thrones Season 7?

It would be one thing for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to eventually meet his long-lost Aunt Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). It would another for them to get romantically involved. Yes, they have not grown up together, but they still share a biological tie that is undeniable. Will Game of Thrones Season 7 go “there?”

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 6: Will Tryion, finally get a new love interest in Game of Thrones Season 7?

There are many Game of Thrones characters in desperate need of a love interest, and Tyrion is chief among them. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) has not been in a romantic relationship since his ill-fated liaison with Shae, the prostitute who betrayed Tyrion to frame him for Joffrey’s assassination. Tyrion killed her in Game of Thrones‘ Season 4 finale, when he discovered that she had not only tried to frame him for murder, but was also his father’s secret lover.

That is a lot of trauma, and betrayal to overcome, and it is understandable that Tyrion might not want to risk his heart again. But what if he is still married to Sansa, and as the Inquisitr previously speculated, Sansa and Tyrion are an endgame Game of Thrones couple? Will Sansa and Tyrion address their marital status in Game of Thrones Season 7?

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 5: Will Sansa stay loyal to Jon, or betray him, in Game of Thrones Season 7?

After her mysterious glance with Littlefinger, fans have heavily speculated about Sansa Stark’s loyalty to Jon Snow, her older brother, and the newly appointed King in the North. Will Sansa (Sophie Turner) use Littlefinger to remove Jon, so she can become Queen in the North?

Will she fulfill Game of Thrones Season 7 fan theories to become “Dark Sansa,” or has she already, as has been previously speculated on the Inquisitr? Or will Sansa stand by her brother, who risked life, and limb, to defeat House Bolton, and restore Winterfell to Stark control in Game of Thrones Season 6?

The Inquisitr previously reported, on some Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers that might shed some light on whether Sansa will betray Jon Snow. Otherwise, Game of Thrones fans will have to wait, and watch to see how things are resolved between the siblings in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 4: Will Cersei and Daenerys fight, and if so, will a winner be declared in Game of Thrones Season 7?

When Game of Thrones Season 6 ended, Daenerys, and her allies, were making their way to King’s Landing to face, and fight, whoever sat on the Iron Throne. While Daenerys appears to be unbeatable in the face of her army, and dragons, Cersei (Lena Headey) has her sharp strategic mind, going in her favor. Which woman will succeed in Game of Thrones Season 7’s “clash of the queens?”

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 3: Will Jon Snow learn the truth about his heritage in Game of Thrones Season 7?

At the end of Game of Thrones Season 6, Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) learned the truth about his older brother’s true parental heritage. But will he be able to tell Jon Snow in Game of Thrones Season 7?

Or will it be Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), or Varys (Conleth Hill), who reveals the vital truth about Jon Snow? As the Inquisitr previously speculated, it is possible Littlefinger knows about Jon Snow. Will he suppress it in Game of Thrones Season 7? Or is it Varys who knows about Jon Snow, as has been previously speculated on the Inquisitr. Will he reveal what he possibly knows about Jon Snow in Game of Thrones Season 7?

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 2: Will Jaime side with Cersei, or Tyrion, in Game of Thrones Season 7?

The Lannister siblings have one of the more tumultuous, and complicated relationships on Game of Thrones. Twins, Cersei, and Jaime, have an incestuous relationship, which yielded three biological children. In contrast, Tyrion is an outsider; Cersei, and Jaime’s younger brother.

As much as Cersei loves her brother Jaime, she loathes Tyrion. Cersei blames Tyrion for their mother’s death, and has verbally assaulted, and bullied him, his entire life.

When Cersei and Jaime’s evil son, Joffrey, was assassinated in Game of Thrones Season 4, Cersei immediately blamed Tyrion, and he was subsequently put on trial for it. Found guilty after a failed attempt at trial-by-combat, Tyrion was sentenced to death. A sentence he eventually escaped thanks to his brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), setting him free.

All of this eventually culminated in Varys hooking Tyrion up with Daenerys Targaryen, who Varys is backing for the Iron Throne. As of Game of Thrones Season 6, Tyrion is headed back to King’s Landing with Daenerys, to take the Iron Throne. When Game of Thrones Season 7 begins, Tyrion will have likely learned that he will be directly battling his sister for the Iron Throne.

This puts Jaime in a very uncomfortable position. When Game of Thrones Season 6 ended, he did not appear thrilled by his sister’s actions. Nor did he seem happy to see her on the Iron Throne. Does Jaime actually believe Cersei has gone too far this time? Will he turn from her, and support his brother’s pick for the Iron Throne, instead?

Either way, Jaime’s siblings are headed for a showdown, which will likely result in one of their deaths. Who will Jaime choose in Game of Thrones Season 7?

Game of Thrones Season 7 Question No. 1: Will Jon and Arya reunite in Game of Thrones Season 7?

It is hard to believe, but Jon Snow and his little sister, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), have not seen each other since Game of Thrones Season 1. While it was great to see Jon reunite with his other younger sister, Sansa, in Game of Thrones Season 6, it would be just as exciting to see Arya reunite with her big brother.

Jon and Arya have a special bond. Jon is the one who had Arya’s beloved Needle forged for her, giving it to her as a gift before he left Winterfell, for Castle Black, to join the Night’s Watch. The Stark siblings have been through a lot, since they last saw each other, and it would be amazing to see them commiserate about it all.

Find out if we get any answers to these Game of Thrones Season 7 questions about Jon Snow, Sansa, and even more characters, when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO, July 16.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]