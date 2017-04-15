Melania ‘HomeSafe’ Home Visit In $1,150 Sandals Makes News, Not A Media Blackout – Trump Makes 18th Golf Trip

First Lady Melania Trump stopped by unexpectedly at the HomeSafe group home, which houses domestic violence and abuse survivors, reported the Palm Beach Post. Because Melania’s visit was not announced, that is likely the reason why the Associated Press and Getty Images have no photos of Melania’s visit in their galleries as of this writing. As noted in the attributes of the Palm Beach Post, only a Palm Beach Post photographer and HomeSafe are credited with the photos of Melania at HomeSafe.

Melania visited seven girls at the group home, which is located in Lake Worth, Florida. Melania posted the below photo of herself on the tour of HomeSafe, with the girls’ faces noticeably blurred in the photos, likely for safety reasons. It was a visit that Matthew Ladika, the CEO of HomeSafe, said that the HomeSafe girls wouldn’t soon forget.

“This is a day that the girls will never forget. It was extra special and touching…She asked them what their interests are.”

I had a wonderful time visiting @HomeSafeFla today! The young ladies I spoke with hold so much promise for the future. pic.twitter.com/3W5i2Xpo5m — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 14, 2017

Melania’s visit to HomeSafe happened on Friday, April 14, with Mrs. Trump arriving around 10:15 a.m. and departing about 11 a.m. after talking with the HomeSafe girls and asking the teens questions about themselves. Ranging in age from 12 to 17, the girls were ones who had been taken out of their homes to live in HomeSafe’s residential program by order of the court.

Melania was photographed with the Easter baskets in the background that she brought for the girls at HomeSafe. Prior to Melania’s arrival, the Secret Service arrived at the Lake Worth residence one day prior on Thursday to Melania’s arrival on Friday.

Melania’s HomeSafe Visit Brings Attention to Her Shoes

As seen in the below photo from the Facebook page of HomeSafe, Melania’s was called a bright spot in the day of the girls. Melania could be seen wearing white pants and an olive-colored shirt. The above photo with Melania sitting down gave her the opportunity to show off her fabulous sandals, and those sandals are the subject of a few news reports about Melania in the wake of her HomeSafe visit.

As noted by White House Wardrobe in the below tweet, Melania is likely wearing the Rene Caovilla Strass Karung Embellished Sandal priced at $1,150.00 on Neiman Marcus' website.

Footwear News confirms Melania's sandals are the $1,150.00 sandals.

Rene Caovilla karung snakeskin sandal with crystal-beaded cutout detailing.

3.5″ covered block heel.

Cutout strap bands open toe.

Adjustable ankle-wrap strap.

d’Orsay style.

Padded footbed.

Signature glitter outsole.

Made in Italy.

About Rene Caovilla

“Italian designer Rene Caovilla learned the art of shoemaking from his father, himself a master who learned from the heralded Luigi Voltan. Known for his jewel-like shoes, Rene Caovilla has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious haute couture houses, including Valentino, Christian Dior, and Chanel. His own Rene Caovilla collection features elegant, sculptural shoes that are considered wearable works of art.”

However, the fact that some sites have reported on Melania’s fashions are rankling some folks. The headline for the BizPac Review reads, “Melania Trump visits home for abused kids and it barely makes local news … press covers her SHOES!” The article claims that former First Lady Michelle Obama would have gotten more press if she would’ve visited the HomeSafe group home as Melania did, and took issue with folks noting the cost of Melania’s shoes.

Trendolizer reports on the attention the article from the Gateway Pundit received by proclaiming that Melania was under a “MEDIA BLACKOUT” for the press not reporting on Melania’s HomeSafe visit, even though it was unannounced, and even though several publications reported on Melania’s visit to HomeSafe.

