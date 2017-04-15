‘Orphan Black’ Trailer Teases Clone Wars In Season 5 [Video]

Orphan Black will soon be returning after an extended hiatus and BBC America has released the first teaser for season 5, which will be the final installment of the series. While the end of the show is certainly upsetting to Orphan Black‘s cult following, the newly released trailer offers a glimpse of what seems to be a suspenseful and action-packed season. Tatiana Maslany is, of course, back in her many incarnations as the Leda clones and, as the brief video reveals, Maslany’s characters are taking the initiative in a preemptive strike against their enemies.

Tatiana Maslany Sends Her Clones to War in the Orphan Black Season 5 Trailer

???? #OrphanBlack A post shared by Orphan Black (@orphanblacktv) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:49am PST

As Entertainment Weekly shares, the new trailer shared by BBC America for the final leg of Orphan Black‘s five year journey proves the clones won’t be going down without a fight. Playing each of the primary Leda clones, Tatiana Maslany declares war on her enemies.

“From the very start, they hunted us, controlled us, used us, betrayed us,” say Maslany’s Orphan Black characters. “But they could not break us. Now, we fight.”

The rest of the trailer is a melding of scenes, both old and new, as the clones declare their devotion to the coming fight, hoping to gain their independence and prevent any further abuses. The themes hinted at in the Orphan Black teaser echo recent social issues, bringing emphasis on the concerns of women striving for equality and the right of control over their own bodies.

“Now, we fight to control our bodies,” says Helena.

“To love whom we choose,” adds Cosima Niehaus.

Even more than that, season 5 of Orphan Black has an overriding theme of loyalty and the sense of family that has bonded the Leda clones, since the very beginning of the series. In the end, they find a sense of solidarity that may just help them win this final war.

“Together, we are one,” declares Tatiana Maslany as her clones.

Orphan Black Showrunners Tease the Man at the Top and the Tragedy of Rachel

Deadline reports that the producers of Orphan Black recently screened the first episode of season 5 to an ecstatic crowd at Paleyfest and followed up that sneak peek with a discussion of the first episode and remainder of the final installment. The panel, which consisted of executive producers Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, along with series star and producer Tatiana Maslany, opened up to questions for the event.

While they wouldn’t share any important spoilers, the group did answer offer teasers about what’s to come.

Of the many clones on Orphan Black, Rachel may be the most intriguing, because, through most of the series, she has remained loyal to her creators and has played a devious villain against her sisters. Recently, Rachel has had an unfortunate turn of events, culminating with the meeting between herself and her mother.

Ms. Maslany suggests that Rachel shouldn’t be counted out quite so easily, as the series heads into season 5.

“I feel like Rachel had the biggest arcs and she’s gone through a lot of transformation; she’s had a lot of things that changed her power entirely and now we see her clamoring back into power,” says the Orphan Black star.

Mr. Fawcett added that the producers hold a special interest in Rachel, which comes through in the writing of her character, forcing fans to feel for the character in spite of themselves. To that end, the Orphan Black executive producer suggests that Rachel may come away from the darkness and join her “sestras” at a crucial moment.

Speaking of villains, Graeme Manson opened up about the show’s end game, sharing that the person at the top, pulling everyone’s strings for five seasons, will finally be unveiled. He says, considering everything that has gone on with the Leda clones, it seemed proper that the mastermind should be a male.

“You think of the most evil patriarch figure,” explained the Orphan Black boss. “It’s a character that we had in mind for a long time, kind of going to our Dr. Moreau.”

Season 5 of Orphan Black is set to premiere on Saturday, June 10 on BBC America.

[Featured Image by BBC America]