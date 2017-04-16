Will ABC Cancel ‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7? Creators Not Certain About Series Renewal

Once Upon a Time Season 7 might or might not return this fall. ABC has yet to renew the series for another season. And executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, too, are not certain about Once Upon a Time‘s future.

Edward Kitsis recently told Entertainment Weekly that he was not sure whether Once Upon a Time would get renewed for Season 7. He, however, confirmed that they were ending Season 6 the way they had originally planned to wrap up the series.

Meanwhile, the series ratings continue to drop, and it would surprise no one if ABC decides to cancel Once Upon a Time Season 7. Kitsis and Horowitz’s new narrative for a potential new season now holds the key to the renewal realm. If the new story idea impresses ABC bosses, they are likely to order new episodes.

It is, however, unlikely that all the original stars will return to reprise their roles in the potential new season of Once Upon a Time. All the series regulars’ contracts are due for renewal, but only four actors were invited for new contract negotiations. Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan aka the savior), Lana Parrilla (Regina/Evil Queen), Colin O’ Donoghue (Captain Hook) and Robert Carlye (Mr. Gold) are negotiating their contracts for a potential new season.

Last month, Vancouver-based viewer Larry Andreutti posted on his Twitter feed that Jennifer Morrison had finalized her new contract, but she has signed as a part-timer, which means she was not going to appear in all the episodes next season. Moreover, Colin O’ Donoghue had signed his new contract, while Lana Parrilla had agreed to sign but with some conditions, Andreutti also posted.

Also, a Vancouver-based autograph collector-seller uploaded a picture of Josh Dallas (Prince Charming) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White) to his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote that the two stars signed autographs on their final return to Vancouver, where the filming of Once Upon a Time takes place, as “regular cast members of the series.” He also quoted the two actors, who are married to each other in real life, as saying that if they were invited, they would be happy to return as guest stars next season. The post has since been deleted.

ABC, series executive producers or the cast have yet to officially confirm or deny the social media posts regarding some of the original cast members.

Meanwhile, during TCA press tour in January, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said that the current story of Once Upon a Time would see a closure in Season 6 finale, adding that he had provided his feedback on some of Kitsis and Horowitz’s potential ideas for Season 7.

He said that the current narrative would end regardless of whether Once Upon a Time Season 7 would get renewed or canceled, Deadline reported. He later told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that they would hit the reset button for Season 7 with the intention to expand the stories that they were telling.

He said that from a “narrative standpoint,” Kitsis and Horowitz would be looking for Once Upon a Time Season 7 to be “a springboard” in a new direction. He also said that there was always transition whenever there was change — probably hinting at some of the cast members’ exit from the series.

It is not yet clear how the series would write out some of its major characters, and also details about the potential new narrative have not been revealed. It is, however, certain that Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale would shake things up. Kitsis and Horowitz confirmed to EW that there would be a death in the season finale.

Speaking of the season finale, titled “Final Battle,” they told TV Line that they were sticking to what they had originally planned for the final episode of Once Upon a Time Season 6, adding that it would not end on an incomplete note.

We planned this finale from the beginning of the year, so whoever stays and whoever goes… all those questions have already been dealt with. The audience does not have to fear [anything feeling] incomplete.

The two-hour final episode will introduce two new characters, played by Andrew J. West and Alison Fernandez. If Once Upon a Time Season 7 gets renewed by ABC, these two characters will return to play pivotal roles and probably take the story in a new direction.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]