‘Like Cats And Dogs’: On Hallmark Movie, Love Hops Along, Starring Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter

Like Cats and Dogs is an original new movie, which will air on the Hallmark Channel this Saturday, starring Cassidy Gifford, the daughter of Kathie Lee Gifford, according to Parade. During the entire month of April, Hallmark has a line-up of original romantic movies just in time for Spring. Like Cats and Dogs is a romantic comedy movie that will appeal, not only to die-hard romantics, but to cat and dog lovers, too. The upcoming feature was directed by Ron Oliver and based on a teleplay by Aaron Mendelsohn. Like Cats and Dogs is about two vacationers who are accidentally booked into the same lake house. Cassidy Gifford plays the role of Lara, Wyatt Nash as Spencer, Gwynyth Walsh as Ellen, Jacky Lai as Rose, and Nelson Wong as Kenny.

Movie Synopsis For Like Cats And Dogs On Hallmark

After a bad breakup with her boyfriend, Lara Haley, is looking for a much-needed getaway with her dog Frank. She has reservations at a beautiful lake house, where she’ll be able to rethink her life while enjoying some time at the lake. However, her plans for a terrific vacation are on the brink of disaster after she arrives at the home and finds another guest. And it’s no ordinary guest. It’s Spencer Hodkins, a straight-laced gent who loves Mozart and exercise first thing in the morning. What is even more annoying is Spencer has a cat.

For Spencer, the shock is alarming. There is no way he can allow his feminine feline around Lara’s dog. The rambunctious nature of both Lara and her dog, coupled with issues with his girlfriend back home, Spencer is sure to have a miserable week.

Besides, Spencer and Lara couldn’t be any more different. And Spencer really needs quiet time so that he can concentrate on his upcoming thesis.

With the four of them trying to live under one roof, it isn’t long before Frank the dog starts chasing Spencer’s cat. Soon Spencer and Lara find themselves in what seems like an impossible situation.

But things mellow out when Lara decides to take a break at the lake house owner’s home to get away from Spencer and his finicky cat. It is there that she finds encouragement to pursue her love of photography. Lara always has had a way of finding the beauty in things that others can’t see.

Feeling uplifted, Lara returns to the home, where Spencer and his cat are waiting. Although it is still tough, Spencer and Lara find moments where they really start to get along. As the two owners find a comfort level between them, their respective pets also seem to be coexisting much better. Soon, a trickle of romance is in the air as Spencer reveals that he has deep feelings for Lara.

Will Spencer leave his waiting girlfriend behind to be with Lara. And will Lara decide to give love another chance?

All About Cassidy

Cassidy Gifford enjoyed playing the role of Lara and can relate to the movie in many ways, according to Media Village. She is definitely a staple in the television industry just like her famous mother, Kathie Lee Gifford, best known for her work on the successful talk show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.

Cassidy Gifford via Hallmark Channel

“The daughter of Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford, Cassidy Gifford is certainly no stranger to the camera. She cut her acting teeth appearing in episodes of Disney television hits “That’s So Raven” and “The Suite Life on Deck,” and had a supporting role in the hit independent feature film “God’s Not Dead.” Over the past several years, Gifford has served as a special correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight,” has guest-starred in an episode of “Blue Bloods,” and starred in the feature films “The Gallows” and “Time Trap,” as well as the Lifetime movie “Twisted Sisters.”

Wyatt Nash via Hallmark Channel

“Wyatt Nash co-stars in Netflix’s highly anticipated new series “Dear White People,” but The Hallmark Channel viewers will know him from his starring roles as Ryan in “Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge” and “Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, Part 2.” Nash, born and raised in country music’s capital: Nashville, Tennessee – quickly landed his first acting gig; 13 episodes on Nick at Nite’s “Hollywood Heights.” In 2013 he appeared on “1600 Penn” for NBC opposite Josh Gad, and “Mistresses” for ABC.”

Hallmark’s Like Cats and Dogs movie is produced by Crown Media Productions and Front Street. Harvey Kahn is listed as the producer with Lincoln Lageson as the executive producer. Tune into Like Cats and Dogs this Saturday, April 15, at 9/8 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel. Last week, Inquisitr reported on the Hallmark movie Moonlight in Vermont.

[Featured Image by Bettina Strauss/Crown Media]