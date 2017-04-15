WWE Rumors: Major Women’s Heel Turn Coming For ‘Monday Night Raw’ Brand

When Charlotte Flair left Monday Night Raw in the recent WWE superstar shakeup, it took the biggest heel out of the women’s division for the show. The brand brought in Alexa Bliss, who played the main heel on SmackDown Live to presumably replace her, but it looks like there might be a bigger heel coming this summer in Sasha Banks.

Sportskeeda reported that Sasha Banks is likely to turn heel over the summer, leading to a huge match with Bayley at SummerSlam for the Raw women’s title. This was hinted at on Monday Night Raw last week when Sasha Banks asked for a title match against her close friend Bayley.

The Sasha Banks heel turn looked like it was coming on Monday Night Raw, but never happened because Alexa Bliss interrupted the entire confrontation and played the heel perfectly. Despite this, before Bliss came out, Sasha Banks was pulling off the mannerisms and attitude of a heel turn.

What ended up happening was Alexa Bliss came out to “rescue” WWE fans from any more of the “sickening” friendship between Sasha Banka and Bayley. When Alexa said she deserved the title shot, that brought out Mickey James as the second woman to come to Monday Night Raw in the superstar shakeup to tell Bliss that they weren’t finished yet.

That brought out Nia Jax to kill everybody and then leave as Alexa Bliss watched on. Also on the women’s roster on Monday Night Raw are Emma and Dana Brooke, who look like they will feud with each other.

According to Sportskeeda, it looks like the Sasha Banks heel turn will come this summer, but the match with Bayley won’t happen until SummerSlam in August. Until then, Bayley will defend her title against Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

From the look of it, the feuds coming out of the WWE roster shakeup for the women will start out with Emma vs. Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss vs. Mickey James, and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks, with them all vying for a spot at contending for Bayley’s women’s title.

For fans who have followed the careers of Sasha Banks and Bayley, the two had one of the best feuds in NXT before Sasha moved up to the WWE main roster. Their 2015 match at NXT TakeOver: Respect saw the two win the WWE Match of the Year award.

Sasha Banks was a villain for almost her entire tenure in NXT and was one of the best villains on the roster, male or female. However, when Banks made her WWE main roster debut, the fans were completely behind her over Charlotte Flair and she remained a face ever since her call-up.

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair dominated the WWE women’s scene in 2016, fighting in a Hell in a Cell match, an Iron Man match, and a Fall’s Count Anywhere match. Sasha won the title from Charlotte at Raw in July, lost it at SummerSlam, won it back on Raw in October, lost it at the Hell in a Cell PPV in October, won it on Raw in November, and then lost it at the Roadblock PPV in December, which was called their final match of the feud.

At that time, WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross predicted that Sasha Banks would turn heel soon, saying that she is a more viable villain than a hero.

“As I said after WWE Roadblock, it seems to me that Sasha Banks will be a more viable villain with a need to cheat to win and it looks like that may be what @WWE is thinking as well.”

Now that Charlotte Flair is gone to SmackDown Live, Sasha Banks has a chance to win her fourth WWE women’s title, this time from her close friend Bayley. While the matches with Charlotte were revolutionary for the WWE main roster, she has proven to have great chemistry with Bayley.

It would also allow Sasha Banks to try her hand at playing a heel again, something she seemed more comfortable with in NXT. There is still four months until SummerSlam, and these are still just rumors, but the WWE has a chance to relive history if they pull the trigger on this heel turn against Bayley.

[Featured Image by WWE]