‘Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Night Spoilers: What To Expect And Will Maks Be Back?

Dancing With the Stars is taking on Disney. The ABC celebrity ballroom competition is back with one of its most popular theme nights, and this one sounds even more magical than ever. The Dancing With the Stars Disney night will feature each couple dancing to a popular song from a famous Disney movie.

TV Guide reported that there will be live performances from Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho and former Dancing With the Stars champions Donny Osmond and Alfonso Ribeiro. In addition, famous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck will all make cameos in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, with the Donald even joining pro dancer Witney Carson for a special dance.

What do you think – Should @rashadjennings be the handsome prince, or go full beast mode for Disney Night?! #DWTS #TeamShadSquad A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Longtime Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron told TV Guide he’s especially excited to see the Moana star perform on the Disney-themed night and he revealed that former mirrorball champ Ribeiro will perform in a supersized number with the rest of the DWTS cast at the top of the show.

“Inevitably one of the things I love about, I get to interact with animation as well as Bruno [Tonioli],” the Dancing With the Stars host said. “I once told Bruno on air he’s about half a jester away from living in Pixar.”

A Dancing With the Stars press release revealed the songs and dances for the Disney Theme week. The movie soundtrack sounds featured on this week’s Dancing With the Stars include Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, Finding Dory, Beauty and the Beast, Enchanted, Mulan, Frozen, Cars 3 and Pinocchio.

Just keep swimming, swimming through the week! Disney Night is THREE days away! ???????? #DWTS #TeamPrettyXXpensive A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Several of the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 couples have offered sneak peeks of their Disney dances. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy joked that his Mulan-inspired Paso doble with Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei “is a very macho dance.”

“I’m trying to get into the mood,” the Dancing With the Stars pro said. “Otherwise, it’s very conservative in here.”

In a Facebook Live video posted by Pure DWTS, pro dancer Sharna Burgess revealed that she was inspired by Mark Ballas’ Season 19 Super Mario Bros. themed dance with Sadie Robertson for her Wreck-It Ralph tango with Bonner Bolton.

Two ???????????????? up for the weekend! #TeamDenimNDiamonds are ready to Wreck It. #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Of course, one of the biggest questions surrounding this season’s Dancing With the Stars is the status of injured pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The longtime Dancing With the Stars pro has been out with a calf injury for the past three weeks.

Bergeron told TV Guide that Chmerkovskiy is “hopeful to get back for Disney Night, despite that fact that fill-in troupe member, Alan Bersten, has been rehearsing with Maks’ celebrity partner, Heather Morris.

SPOTTED: Anna and Elsa photobombing a cute moment at @alanbersten and @heatherrelizabethh's rehearsal. ???????? #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

“By the same token, the nature of [Maks’] injury is something you don’t want to rush because if you re-injure it you could be looking at some serious issues,” the Dancing With the Stars host explained. “I’m just hoping he takes whatever time he needs to make sure that he’s capable of doing it again and not rush in at an arbitrary week.

In addition to the Disney night, Dancing With the Stars fans can look forward to a Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups theme and then Night at the Movies later this season.

Take a look at the video below to relive the magic from last year’s Disney Night opener on Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images]