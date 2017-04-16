Brad Pitt: Women Rumored To Be Lining Up For Heartthrob Post Jolie Split, Tabloids Relentless, Pitt Not Ready

It’s only been a few months since Angelina Jolie shocked fans of Brangelina around the world by announcing that she was filing for divorce from her Hollywood leading man, Brad Pitt. Ongoing rumors that the two were headed for a split swirled prior to the actress’ announcement, yet it did not make the news any less surprising, especially given what followed.

Shortly after Jolie made her decision to end the marriage public, an FBI investigation was launched against Pitt regarding a case of alleged abuse towards their 15-year-old son Maddox. Pitt was cleared shortly after, but the courtroom drama continued over the custody of the estranged couple’s six children. It wasn’t until January that Jolie and Pitt agreed to seal court documents for the purpose of protecting their brood and to keep the proceedings out of front page news.

However, both stars have continued to find their way into the headlines for various additional reasons, including supposed new romances brewing and a tell-all documentary that filmmaker Ian Halperin is set to release in the near future.

Pitt immediately became linked to a number of women, including, of course, his adored ex, Jennifer Aniston. Although fans of the former couple were excited about a possible rekindling of a romance, despite Jen’s happy marriage to Justin Theroux, such hopes were swiftly dashed seeing as the two are merely amicable.

Pitt was then said to be enjoying a hot affair with actress Kate Hudson, and tabloids went so far as to claim that the two were moving in together. Kate’s older brother Oliver Hudson, shut such rumors down with a hilarious social media post that sarcastically addressed the fabricated scenario with an additional fabricated scenario.

People reminds of Oliver’s words in his ridiculous post that shut down the rumor.

“He drinks out of the f— carton and he leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!!” the 40-year-old actor jokingly vented. “And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.”

Most recently, it’s been Sienna Miller that the tabloids have linked to the heartthrob and Page Six recently alleged that a number of Pitt’s exes have been contacting the Allied star, leading to the belief that the ladies are lining up for Jolie’s ex. W Magazine relays the claims made by the entertainment publication.

“Page Six reports that Pitt has ‘suddenly been contacted’ by pretty much every single one of his pre-Jennifer Aniston actress girlfriends, including Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Page Six also included Kate Hudson in that list as well, but it’s completely unclear if she and Pitt even dated at all in the first place. Rumors emerged that the two were quietly seeing each other last year, but were never confirmed.

Despite such claims made by Page Six, likely all untrue, seeing as each of the said exes are already in serious relationships, it’s been relayed by sources close to Pitt that the leading man is not entirely ready to jump into a new relationship anytime soon seeing as he is focused on his children and making his divorce from Jolie a smooth process from this point forward. The publication shares words of the said insider on the topic.

“Brad has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it secret. He’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye.”

It is no wonder that the tabloids are intent on keeping the focus on Brad and his potential upcoming relationships, seeing as the relationship that was ignited between Brad and Angelina came ahead of his divorce from Aniston. Watching and waiting, speculating, rumoring and assuming is really all that can be done at this point, however, seeing as Brad simply is not ready for a new romance.

Brad and Angelina are set on working through their divorce and custody issues amicably and have even reportedly decided to keep their French chateau at which they produce wine and olive oil. This is said to be a business that they will pass on to their children and continue operating for the good of the kids.

