Google Pixel 2: Likely October Release Date Pleases Fans, Rumored Curved Display Doesn’t

The Google Pixel is getting a successor later this year, that much is sure. With a Google executive confirming that the second-generation flagship mobile devices would see a debut later this year, the release of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL is all but certain. While the rumored release date of the upcoming devices has largely pleased fans, a particular feature rumored for the smartphones has been notably panned by fans of Google’s homegrown smartphones.

Rumors about the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have already begun to trickle down in a steady stream, with features and specs of the devices being teased in leaks and reports. The smartphones’ release date is among the most notable points of interest for those looking forward to the debut of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. While the tech giant has announced no specific date, rumors are currently high that the Google Pixel 2 would be launched sometime around October, exactly one year since the first-generation flagships were unveiled to the public.

An October release date for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is indeed highly likely, considering that Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of hardware, stated that the tech giant is looking to follow an annual release cycle for the premium-grade devices. This means that before the end of the year, Google’s flagship smartphones would definitely see a refresh.

The specifications of the device have neither been leaked nor teased as of date, though speculations are high that the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL would feature the best internals that the mobile industry currently has to offer. With this in mind, there is a good chance that Google’s 2017 flagship devices would be fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, around 6GB of RAM and internal storage options starting at 64GB. A killer camera that exceeds the leaders in the smartphone photography industry is also widely rumored for the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL, according to a TechRadar report. Lastly, practical features such as waterproofing and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also expected to be showcased in the upcoming devices.

One thing that has managed to surprise fans of the tech giant recently, however, is the news that Google might be going for a curved OLED design for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. According to an Electronic Times report, Google has attempted to strike a deal with LG to acquire flexible OLED panels for its 2017 flagship smartphones. Specifics of Google’s proposal have not been officially revealed by the tech giant, but speculations are high that Google is willing to pay $880 million to the South Korean tech firm to seal the deal.

Considering that Google is rumored to be acquiring LG’s flexible OLED panels for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, speculations have begun to emerge that the upcoming flagship smartphones would be fitted with curved displays, akin to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Interestingly, many Google fans have reacted quite negatively to the news, stating that the tech giant’s flat-screened design in the current Pixel and Pixel XL are far more durable and significantly more useful than a design that features curved displays.

A recently uploaded video from noted tech YouTube channel PocketNow, for example, asked users if they would prefer the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL to be fitted with curved displays. Interestingly, the response against the curved screen design is overwhelming. Numerous commenters were blunt, stating that while curved screens are indeed visually stunning, they make the smartphone extremely fragile. Not only this, but curved displays also have very limited uses, as seen in the current and last two generations of Samsung’s S-series devices.

The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL might see an official reveal sometime this coming August. Pricing for the upcoming devices has not been leaked as of date, though speculations are high that the smartphones would be priced at a premium.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images]