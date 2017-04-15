Noah Cyrus: Get To Know More About Miley’s Little Sister

Noah Cyrus, Miley’s little sister, has just dropped a new single on April 13 titled “Stay Together” from her yet-to-be-released debut album, NC-17, and fans received it well. Noah has been compared to her older sister most of the time, and she is said to be following Miley’s footsteps, but who is she really as an individual artist?

Noah is the youngest of the talented Cyrus siblings. The 17-year-old has been in the limelight considering she is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest daughter. But before her splash into the music industry, Miley’s younger sister had starred in a few films.

Noah Cyrus started acting at such a young age, with her first television appearance in the series, Doc. She also starred alongside Miley in the Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana and served as her older sister’s backup dancer in Hannah Montana: The Movie. But Noah’s biggest break was when she lent her voice to the 2010 animated film, Ponyo, as the titular character.

Noah’s newest song features an edgy side to the teen who is not afraid to show her real self. Fans can relate to “Stay Together,” a song that talks about how “nothing lasts forever,” a line that is found within the song. The up-and-coming music artist also revealed to Schon Magazine, via Hollywood Life, that her new album NC-17 contains songs that were inspired by her ex-boyfriend and their breakup.

Miley’s little sister Noah shared how she had a boyfriend at the time when she was working on her debut album.

“During the process of making NC-17, I had a boyfriend, so a lot of the songs are about my breakup. I was really sad after and realized it was a big mistake, because I didn’t realize how happy I was in the moment and that I took it for granted.”

Noah also gets it when people usually compare her to Miley Cyrus and she doesn’t mind. However, she will soon bring music that should change how people see her.

“I want people to see me as my own person. It doesn’t bother me that people compare me as a little sister, or youngest daughter of my dad. I want to be thought of as Noah Cyrus.”

Another proof that Noah is not bothered by the Miley Cyrus comparison is when she revealed during an interview with Rolling Stone that she goes to her older sister to ask for advice about handling fame.

“Miley always says, ‘Don’t ever look yourself up or read your comments, ’cause you’re gonna see stuff that you don’t want to see,’ That’s the best advice ever. If it’s making me happy, then it’s working.”

In the same interview, Noah revealed who she looks up to as inspiration for her music. She has been a longtime fan of Labrinth, with whom she has an emotional duet titled “Make Me Cry.” She also admires the work of Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Ed Sheeran. Lady Gaga’s latest album Joanne was an inspiration for her songwriting.

Some fans who have heard of Noah Cyrus’ music are now concerned that she might end up becoming like her older sister, who made headlines when she twerked against Robin Thicke during their 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. For Noah, she knows she’s still young and she won’t be doing anything like that so soon but made it clear during an interview with The Sun that she’s not against it at all.

“I wouldn’t say my music is as ‘racy’ but I’m not against it. I’m quite young so I’m not going to be stripping it down.”

Noah Cyrus is set to release NC-17 sometime this year and an exact date has yet to be announced. She got herself her first tattoo to commemorate her splash in the music industry, but she refuses to share more details about that for now. In the meantime, check out Noah’s collaboration with Labrinth in the video below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]