Chris Brown Continues To Troll TMZ Over Karrueche Tran, Quavo Dating Claims

Chris Brown isn’t backing down when it comes to calling out TMZ for reportedly publishing false stories about him. The singer took to Instagram last night to throw even more shade at the news site over claims that he is “livid” with Migos rapper, Quavo, for reportedly dating his former flame, Karrueche Tran.

Rumors of an alleged beef between Breezy and Quavo surfaced on Wednesday after TMZ published a report in which they claim sources close to Chris Brown allege that the singer is “angry” and “feeling like he was stabbed in the back” by Quavo after learning that the rapper may be dating Karrueche Tran, who called off her longtime relationship with Brown in 2015.

The story further noted that Chris Brown had both a “business and personal relationship with Quavo” before alleging that Breezy is “livid” that he helped to promote Migos’ recent album, Culture, while the rapper was reportedly seeing Tran behind his back.

Similarly, the report references Karrueche Tran’s ongoing restraining order court case against Chris Brown, noting that Breezy believes it’s “no coincidence” that Tran filed a restraining order against him at the same time that she began seeing Quavo in private. The site further claims that Breezy believes Karrueche’s restraining order against him was “orchestrated” by both her and Quavo, noting that it would allow the duo to “clear the decks” so they could date without confrontation from Brown.

Despite the claims, Chris Brown took to his personal Instagram account on Thursday to dispel the accusations by sharing a screengrab of a fan’s tweet that aims to poke fun at TMZ’s claims of having insiders close the “Privacy” singer.

“If you read an article that says ‘Sources close to Chris Brown told TMZ’ and you keep reading it or believing it, CONGRATS, YOU’RE A MORON!” the fan’s tweet reads, as captured in a screengrab by DJ Akademiks.

Brown appeared to further weigh-in on the false report by later sharing an inspirational quote from Najwa Zebian that discusses the importance of staying true to oneself despite the perceptions of others.

Now, it looks like Chris Brown isn’t letting up when it comes to dissing the news site on social media, having recently commented on another fan’s post that cites at least eight examples of false reporting by TMZ when it comes to rumors surrounding Brown’s personal life.

“THIS IS ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO QUESTION EVERY REPORT TMZ PUTS OUT ABOUT CHRIS BROWN!” the fan’s post begins. “There is even more evidence, I could keep going.”

In response to the fan’s post, Chris Brown commented with the message, “glad someone understands,” as seen in a screengrab by Instagram user, @cbreezylikes.

This isn’t the first time that Chris Brown has spoken out on social media in order to defend himself against accusations that arise in the press; last month, Breezy took to Instagram to shut down claims suggesting that he physically assaulted ex-girlfriend Karrueche during their on-again, off-again relationship.

In a post shared by The Shade Room, Karrueche’s former neighbor can be seen weighing-in on reports suggesting that Brown was physically violent towards Karrueche on at least one occasion, telling fans that she could often “hear” the duo getting into arguments.

“@jmatking @bmr_rickyy when he first got out of jail he lived with Karrueche EJ and Erin above me and I called the police because I would hear it,” Kay Cola revealed via Instagram. “Me and my manager even got into it with him one time. No need to lie it does nothing for my life. If I wanted something out of it I would’ve called TMZ.”

In response to Cola’s claims, Chris Brown commented with the message, “Little kid games. Physically assaulting??? Good luck wit that.”

What do you think of Chris Brown’s denial of having beef with Quavo over the Karrueche Tran dating rumors?

