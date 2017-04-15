Jack Nicholson Bizarre Movies Secret And Matthew McConaughey, Whitney Houston Craziest Drug-fuelled Moments

Matthew McConaughey, Jack Nicholson and Whitney Houston are three movie stars that have gone through some serious drug addiction problems. Starting with Jack Nicholson, who is now retired, he was known for his roles in the movies The Departed, The Pledge and Batman. And according to the Memoir titled Nicholson, by Marc Eliot, the actor binged on drugs throughout his career and during these times, also had ‘homoerotic fantasies’ that involved ‘castration’.

He also apparently wrote the The Trip screenplay, while high on LSD. Nicholson apparently claimed that drugs helped inspire his creativity by helping him stay mentally entertained. According to an early 1980 interview with People, he revealed that he got high about 4 days a week. The following was his revelation.

“I still love to get high, I’d say, about four days a week. I think that’s about average for an American,” Nicholson winks. “Last year on a raft trip I had a little flavor of the season—peach mescaline—but it was not like the hallucinatory state of the ’60s. This was just kind of sunny. I don’t advocate anything for anybody.”

Rayce Newman, a former drug dealer who dealt to Hollywood celebrities also talked about Jack Nicholson’s habits, stating that he was always wasted while filming Batman. This was via his tell-all titled The Hollywood Connection. It is alleged that Jack was so high that he didn’t have to have the The Joker smile painted most of the time as it was always that way.

On to Matthew McConaughey, his drug problems have in the past made tabloid headlines. However, McConaughey’s most bizarre moment was when the police caught him playing bongo drums in his birthday suit. This was after they received a complaint from his neighbour about loud music. The following was Matthew’s recollection of the incident, while on an interview with Playboy.

“I saw the cop’s eyes get big when he identified me, and it became, ‘Oh, look what we’ve got here.’ My first call was to my mother. I was feeling guilty because I was not raised to be in jail. What’s wrong with beating on your drums in your birthday suit? I have no regrets about the way I got there. But what’s the lesson? Shut the window that has the beautiful scent of jasmine blowing in because it’s two in the morning and you might wake a neighbor.”

Now to Whitney Houston, the deceased singer and actress had some publicly dramatic drug-fuelled moments and was on several occasions arrested for possession of illegal drugs. She and husband Bobby Brown were a controversial couple in both their public and private lives. In one instance outlined by Bobby, Whitney apparently lied to him about having a miscarriage. The following are some of the details he outlined in his memoir, Every Little Step, on this.

“As soon as I arrived, I started to get suspicious. I’m no medical doctor, but she was not acting like a woman who was in the throes of mourning a lost baby. As a matter of fact she was back to filming just a couple days after it had happened. I never saw any evidence of her pregnancy or her miscarriage, so I started to think the entire story was a ruse created by her PR team,”

One of the most shocking Whitney Houston moments at least in the public, was when she refused to shake hands with Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, in an awkward photo op moment. Whitney was apparently wacked out.

The above are just a few of the many bizarre Jack Nicholson, Matthew McConaughey and Whitney Houston drug fuelled moments.

