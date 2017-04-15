U.S. Navy SEALs In South Korea: Is Donald Trump Planning The Assassination Of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un?

Is Donald Trump planning the assassination of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un? According to reports, U.S. Navy SEALs, responsible for executing Osama bin Laden, is training South Korean troops to dethrone the North Korean leader. The Ministry of National Defense has said that U.S. SEAL Team 6 is going to carry out drills in South Korea.

The drills will reportedly involve over 80 aircraft, including the E-2C Hawkeye, the carrier-based EA-18G Growler, and the F/A-18F Super Hornet. The interesting part is that the SEAL team, which will take part in the drills in South Korea, was involved in Operation Neptune Spear in 2011 in order to execute Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. The report comes only a day after U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to North Korea’s missile tests and said it was “looking for trouble.” He also said that Washington was going to “solve the problem,” no matter if China helped or not.

The USS Carl Vinson, as well as U.S. Army unit Delta Force, is supposed to arrive in South Korea today, and the North is not at all happy about it. Pyongyang warned that Washington’s actions would have “catastrophic consequences.” The idea is to establish a stronger U.S. presence in the Korean Peninsula. According to the Daily Mail Online, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported it to be a part of a bigger plan, which is to “incapacitate” North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

An anonymous military official has said that America is working with South Korea in Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises that plan to “remove the North’s war command.” However, Washington insists that the entire drill is purely defensive in nature. According to Rear Admiral James Kilby, the significance of the drills is to build the U.S. alliance with South Korea. The commander of USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group 1 said that Washington intended to strengthen “the working relationship between our ships.”

Massive parade shows off North Korea’s expanding array of ballistic missiles amid rising tensions in the region https://t.co/7GgsYwcxMX pic.twitter.com/pixlzwQTJ5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2017

China warned North Korea that tensions with the U.S. must not reach an “irreversible” stage https://t.co/YUVuNF3hER pic.twitter.com/9k2jHpYBNx — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 15, 2017

North Korea, on the other hand, left its neighbors concerned after it had conducted a couple of nuclear tests. Pyongyang, however, believes the U.S. has sent troops in order to attack the North. It has called it a “reckless scheme” by the United States. It warned that there would be “merciless” attacks if Washington decided to join South Koreans forces for the drill.

Trump’s threats on North Korea keep former Pentagon official “awake at night” https://t.co/TCZUdv27R7 pic.twitter.com/fJQzcLPU1r — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 15, 2017

Pray for the 37,500 US soldiers in South Korea. If North Korea or the U.S. pull the trigger, they pay the pricehttps://t.co/fq3Y4MTz4C pic.twitter.com/gOxYRL0d39 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 15, 2017

“If they infringe on the DPRK’s sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater,” Reuters earlier quoted the North’s state KCNA news agency as reporting.

Both South Korea and the United States insist that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system is designed for defense against the North. However, China believes it might compromise the security of the region.

Last month, Washington started to deploy its system after Pyongyang launched four missile tests. On March 1, U.S. troops started joint drills with its South Korean counterparts. Last year, these drills involved over 300,000 South Korean troops and around 17,000 American ones. Does President Trump really have plans to assassinate North Korea’s Kim Jong-un? For many, that’s way too far-fetched. Moreover, it is a violation of international laws. This is one speculation that should be taken with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]