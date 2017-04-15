Pierson Fodé: Meet Sharna Burgess’ New Boyfriend And Find Out Why The ‘DWTS’ Pro Is Downplaying Their Romance

Pierson Fode is dating Sharna Burgess despite the Dancing With the Stars pro’s recent claims that she is single. While Burgess has been rumored to be in a romance with her celeb DWTS partner Bonner Bolton, E! News has confirmed that the Aussie beauty has been dating Fode, 25, for several months and that the dancer and Bolton just play up their showmance “for the show.”

“Sharna and Pierson are together,” the E! News source revealed.

“She just took him to that James Hinchcliffe race they both posted about on Instagram and were acting affectionate like a couple there. She was at Pierson’s birthday party last week. He even visited her while she was on the road during the DWTS tour months ago.”

Indeed, Pierson Fode recently posted a pic of himself with Burgess’ former DWTS partner, congratulating Hinchcliffe on his big Indy Car win.

Congrats to @hinchtown on his big win yesterday! Dudes a demon on wheels????????#IndyCar pic.twitter.com/tUH8yF23YL — Pierson Fodé (@PiersonFode) April 11, 2017

In addition, you can see Sharna at the very beginning of a video Pierson posted about his “extremely strange” birthday party. Pierson and Sharna have also commented on each other’s social media posts in recent months.

While Sharna Burgess has been dating Pierson Fode for a while now, rumors have been rampant about her relationship with Bolton due to their amazing chemistry both on and off the dance floor. Not only did the 31-year-old DWTS pro recently deny that she is dating Bolton, but she told Fox 411 that she is single. Sharna did not mention anything about her relationship with Pierson Fode.

Sharna Burgess could be keeping her relationship with Pierson Fode under the radar for several reasons. Obviously, if she admits to a real life relationship, it will hurt her hot “showmance” with Bolton. In addition, Sharna may just want to keep her relationship private from the paparazzi.

Pierson Fode grew up on a farm in Washington State where his family raised cattle. But Fode moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams and his all-American good looks and him a high-profile modeling job with Abercrombie and Fitch.

Today, Pierson is an Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as rich playboy Thomas Forrester on the CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. Fodé also played Brooks Wentworth the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and starred in the indie feature, Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List. Pierson Fode was previously linked with his Naomi & Ely’s co-star Victoria Justice.

Pierson’s former girlfriend Victoria Justice told E! News it was hard to date in the spotlight, but that it was unavoidable with Pierson.

“I met him at the audition and it was cool, we became friends and he’s a great guy,” the actress said of Fode. “He’s really sweet. And just a great really tall person.”

While he hasn’t talked at all about his latest relationship, in an interview with Galore magazine, Pierson said he has a favorite place to take a date in LA: The beach.

“Nothing beats laying out a blanket on the beach with some candles and watching the sunset,” Pierson said. ” Chipotle comes in at a close second.”

But Fode also acknowledged that it is difficult to date in LA because people in the entertainment industry often have to spend a lot of time apart.

“The difficult thing about dating in LA is you spend so much time away from each other if you’re serious about your craft and career,” Fodé told Galore. “Never mind living on opposite sides of the city!”

Take a look at the video below for more on Pierson Fode and his pro dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]