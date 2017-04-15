What’s Open Easter Sunday? Walmart, Target, Restaurants, Banks Open Or Closed April 16? Here’s The List

Whether you are headed out to eat on Easter Sunday, need last-minute basket goodies, or want to head to the mall to take advantage of the holiday weekend sales, here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed on April 16, including the holiday hours for a long list of popular restaurants, retail stores, banks, and mail delivery services.

Restaurants open Easter Sunday

If you don’t want to cook, many chain restaurants will be open Sunday for Easter brunch, lunch buffets or a traditional sit-down dinner. And fast-food restaurants and coffee shops? We’ve got the low-down on that too just in case you’re not interested in a traditional ham or turkey dinner.

We offer both… but do you prefer ham or turkey for your Easter feast? Like for ham. RT for turkey. pic.twitter.com/EBBwDYZqwQ — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) April 11, 2017

According to Time, the following restaurants will be open normal hours on April 16 with some serving a special holiday menu: Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral, Boston Market, Hometown Buffet, Bob Evans, Olive Garden, Whataburger, Starbucks, Denny’s, Applebee’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

If ham’s not your thing and you’re craving fast food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, or Burger King, some locations will be open on Easter. Many of the popular chain restaurants are independently owned so you may want to call ahead before you head out for that non-traditional Easter dinner that includes a Big Mac and fries. And keep in mind, all Chik-Fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays year ’round, so you’ll have to wait until Monday to get chicken strips and an order of waffle fries.

Holiday hours for Banks, UPS, FedEx, and the USPS

Not everything is closed on Sunday but the Holiday Schedule reports that most banks and credit unions will be closed on Easter. Head to the ATM for cash or use your mobile app to transfer funds or pay bills if you can’t wait until your local branch opens on Monday.

UPS, FedEx, and all USPS branch offices are closed on Sunday, so the same applies to the Easter holiday. However, if you are expecting a package from Amazon, the company’s online forum notes that scheduled deliveries will be made on Easter Sunday. Check your Amazon order for exact details.

Retail stores open Easter Sunday

Easter weekend typically means some good deals for shoppers with many retail stores offering holiday sales all weekend. Years ago, most stores would be closed on Easter Sunday but times have changed and some brick and mortar stores will be open for business on April 16.

Find a full list of retail store hours below.

However, at least two popular stores will not be opening their doors on Sunday. Saving Advice has confirmed that all Target and Costco stores will be closed on April 16 and will re-open on Monday.

And that’s not all. Several other big box retail stores and grocery stores will remain closed on the holiday including Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, Aeropostale, Belk, Sam’s Club, Publix, Dillard’s, Neiman Marcus, Michael’s Art & Crafts, JoAnn Fabrics, and HEB.

However, if you forget to get the fixings for your ham dinner or need more plastic eggs, Peeps, or chocolate bunnies, most Walmart stores will be open regular business hours on Sunday. You can also score some Easter candy at most 24-hour CVS stores, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.

In addition to Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens, Saving Advice has confirmed that the following stores will be open on Easter Sunday — KMart, BJs Wholesale Club, Sears, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Safeway, Kroger, 8-11, Half Price Books, DSW, Petco, Dollar Tree, and Tanger Outlets.

Expect most malls to be closed on Easter Sunday as well. Considering Target, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and JCPenney are often anchor stores for most malls, smaller retail stores inside the malls are also expected to close for the holiday including Pink, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, American Eagle, Forever 21, Charlotte Russe, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Hollister.

[Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]