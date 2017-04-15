Death Scene Of The Doctor Has Already Been Filmed: Peter Capaldi’s Final Season Of Doctor Who

Season 10 of Doctor Who is to be actor Peter Capaldi’s final season in the role of the Doctor, as well as the final season for Steven Moffat as showrunner. This fact was announced quite some time ago. More recently, Peter Capaldi has said that the death scene for the Doctor has already been filmed.

Peter Capaldi took over the role of the Doctor from Matt Smith in 2013, during the Christmas special “The Time of the Doctor.” At the time, he acted alongside Jenna Coleman, who played the Doctor’s companion Clara Oswald. Coleman left the show in 2015 during the episode “Hell Bent,” after playing the character through three seasons and several specials.

When Peter Capaldi was first cast as the Doctor, there were mixed reactions from fans. Several, younger fans of the show, those who had only been watching since the 2005 reboot, claimed that Capaldi was “too old” and “unattractive” to play the centuries old, semi-immortal Time Lord. Others were more optimistic about the casting, preferring to make their decisions based on Capaldi’s acting ability to portray the Doctor rather than on his age and appearance.

Peter Capaldi played a very different kind of Doctor than fans were accustomed to. He seemed, at times, to be a child trapped in an older man’s body, while at other times, the centuries of horror and sadness that the Doctor had endured were apparent on his face. While many fans were apprehensive about Capaldi’s ability to play the Doctor, several are now sad to see him go.

While the details of the 12th Doctor’s death have not been revealed, the fact that the scene has already been filmed, coupled with the fact that BBC America has stated that the regeneration will occur during this season’s Christmas special, which has not yet been filmed, means that the Doctor’s death and his regeneration will happen in two separate episodes. This will set Capaldi’s exit apart from those of his predecessors, most of which have been fairly straightforward.

During an interview on the Graham Norton Show, Peter Capaldi a reason as to why he was leaving Doctor Who, as well as his feelings on the matter.

“Doctor Who is great job, but it is a bit of a television factory. You do 12 episodes a year, and I just worried that I wouldn’t be able to continue to do my best work. I like to be able to learn the lines and do some preparation and come in and give it the vigor and the fun and not hate it. I just figure, while you’re enjoying it, leave.”

Doctor Who season 10, which premiers on April 15, promises to be one packed with adventure and action, if the show’s teaser trailers are anything to go by. It will introduce actress Pearl Mackie as the Doctor’s newest companion Bill Potts. It has also been announced that season 10 will also have John Simm returning to his role as the Master, arch enemy of the Doctor, acting alongside Michelle Gomez, who plays the female version of the Master, Missy. Older versions of the Cybermen can also been seen for brief periods of time in the trailers.

New companions, familiar faces, returning enemies and new threats are only some of the things that Doctor Who fans have to look forward to in this new season. Season 10 looks like it is going to be a memorable send off for Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat. Chris Chibnall, who will be taking over as showrunner, is going to have some big shoes to fill. Although, currently, there is little more than speculation about who will replace Capaldi as the next incarnation of the Doctor, fans await the official announcement with baited breath, and crossed fingers that their own favorite will be picked.

