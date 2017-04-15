Miranda Lambert Tops The Charts After Anderson East Rumors & ACMs Win

Miranda Lambert’s reported engagement to Anderson East and recent ACMs win have seemingly helped propel the “Tin Man” songstress’ latest material to the top of the country charts.

Less than two years after her divorce from Blake Shelton, Miranda is now apparently engaged to Anderson East, an Alabama-born rhythm and blues musician, according to recent reports. The news of the couple’s supposed engagement hit the airwaves after Lambert took home the Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2016 release, The Weight of These Wings.

Reportedly, Anderson East, 28, proposed to the 33-year-old Lambert after her victorious showing at the ACMs. All of the engagement conjecture and award-winning is also apparently helping Miranda on the charts: The Weight of These Wings returned to the No. 1 position on Billboard‘s country albums charts, 20 weeks after the LP first charted. “Tin Man” — the Wings single Lambert performed on the ACMs — also charted well. It came in at No. 53 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Did the supposed Miranda Lambert and Anderson East engagement news fuel the country singer’s excellent airplay? According to Hollywood Life, a quoted source spoke about the “incredible news” of the couple’s reported engagement. Speculation surrounding Lambert posits that the star is finally “healed” from her bitter 2015 split with Blake Shelton (who, himself, is now shacking up with Gwen Stefani) and is ready to move on with her romantic life. It looks like Miranda may be getting some of that weight off her wings.

Do you think Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are actually engaged?

“The report says that Miranda and Anderson have a Nashville ceremony in mind, that would go down in the fall once she’s done with her tour. And it sounds like kids may not be too far off either!”

Celebrity Insider also picked up on the purported story of Anderson East popping the question following Lambert’s “big night” at the ACMs. Writing that Anderson “supposedly proposed to his girlfriend after her big night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2,” the site delved into the finer details of the pair’s relationship this far. Could Anderson East have actually proposed to Lambert on that night?

“Lambert and East started dating in December 2015, five months after she had announced her divorce from country music star and coach of reality show The Voice, Blake Shelton.”

Miranda’s latest chart positions were reported by CMT News after the star’s strong performance and award-winning at the ACM Awards. In contrast to Miranda Lambert’s supposed engagement to Anderson East, the “Platinum” crooner’s latest chart numbers are assuredly not rumors.

“Miranda Lambert’s sterling showing on the recent ACM Awards show is paying off big time this week. Her The Weight of These Wings returns to No. 1… 20 weeks after it first entered.”

Only time will tell if Miranda’s reported engagement to Anderson East is the real deal. Even if not, it certainly doesn’t seem too far-fetched to believe that an Anderson East engagement is in the cards for the “Tin Man” singer’s near future. Do you believe the reports of the post-ACMs engagement?

Below, check out the video for Miranda’s The Weight of These Wings single “We Should Be Friends.”

What’s your favorite song on Miranda’s The Weight of These Wings? Do you think Lambert’s recent ACMs win (and apparent engagement to Anderson East) helped propel her latest material to the top of the country charts? Do you wish that Miranda was still with her former husband, fellow country singer Blake Shelton?

Sound off on Miranda Lambert’s purported engagement and ACMs victory in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]