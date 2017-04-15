Married Couple Discover They Are Twins After Visiting An IVF Clinic

A married couple, who for years thought that their similar birthdays and appearances were mere coincidences, found out they were actually biological twins after doctors from a fertility clinic discovered the uncanny likeness of their DNA profiles. A doctor at an IVF clinic in Jackson, Mississippi revealed the clinic’s astonishing discovery to Mississippi Herald.

The man and woman sought the help of the clinic because of their struggle to conceive a child. While the clinic does not normally verify if there’s a link between two DNA profiles, the assistant handling the case noticed that the couple’s results were far too similar.

Upon checking that the man and woman shared the same date of birth, the doctor concluded that they must be twins. He tried to explain the case to the couple and when he asked them if they knew about their biological link, the doctor said they laughed at the idea.

“The husband said that a lot of people remarked on the fact they shared the same birthdays and looked similar to each other, but he said it was just a funny coincidence and that the couple were definitely not related.”

The man and woman, whose names are kept for confidentiality, met in college and felt comfortable with each other right away. After all, they have the same tale – both of them were adopted following the deaths of their parents.

Their biological parents have perished in a car crash. Since the infants’ relatives were unwilling to take them in, the state adopted them out to two different families. These families, unfortunately, were never informed that the respective baby they welcomed into their homes had a twin.

The doctor insisted that they were indeed biological twins because of the pieces of evidence yielded by their DNA. Unable to immediately accept the doctor’s statements, the wife reportedly pleaded and urged the doctor to say everything was a joke. The pair is now reportedly thinking twice about their future together.

In 2008, U.K. politician Lord Alton revealed a similar plight. It’s the reason why he pushed to grant children greater rights to know more about their biological parents. Due to the “appalling” truth, the couple had their marriage annulled.

“If you don’t know you are biologically related to someone, you may become attracted to them and tragedies like this may occur,” he said.

That time, Pam Hodgkins from non-profit group Adults Affected by Adoption told Standard that there were previous cases of siblings who become attracted to each other because they didn’t know they were related.

“We have a resistance, a very strong incest taboo where we are aware that someone is a biological relative. But when we are unaware of that relationship, we are naturally drawn to people who are quite similar to ourselves. And of course there is unlikely to be anyone more similar to any individual than their sibling.”

Chris Atkins, also from the same organization, believes that although rare, twins being attracted to each other is not a surprising case. He calls it “genetic sexual attraction” and since people tend to like others with similar preferences or looks, siblings who reunite and are unaware that they’re related will think, “This is my ideal match.”

Audrey Sandbank, author of Twins and Triplet Psychology, also said that the twins could feel “like soulmates” upon their first meeting because of the shared genes. For her, cases of lovers discovering they are twins are traumatic.

“This is a terrible trauma for them. They lost each other as babies and now they have lost each other again. They have been bereaved twice.”

A Genetic Sexual Attraction forum has been created to help people with the same ordeal.

[Featured Image by iStock]