Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing A Ring, Did Prince Harry Propose?

Suits actress Meghan Markle turned heads recently as she was spotted out and about, wearing a fancy looking ring. Did Prince Harry finally propose?

Looks like things are going smooth and steady with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple, who has been dating for several months now, managed to keep their relationship as low-key as possible, despite the prying eyes of the media. So when the 35-year-old actress was spotted with a ring on her finger recently, everyone went gaga.

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle stepped out in the busy streets of Toronto looking casual with her black zip-up jacket matched with a blue top. The actress also donned distressed jeans and a black baseball cap. However, what really caught the eyes of many was a delicate golden ring on her finger.

Many were quick to speculate that Prince Harry already asked her hand in marriage, reports say. It can be recalled that fans of the couple have been highly anticipating an engagement ever since they went public last year.

However, much to fans’ dismay, the ring in question appears to be just another monogrammed jewelry. Apparently, Meghan Markle’s eye-catching ring bears the letter “H” on it, Harry’s initial.

Meghan Markle spotted out with ‘H’ ring as boyfriend Prince Harry visits for Easter https://t.co/CHN3gwE5QC pic.twitter.com/L1bSsnpJ2p — People Magazine (@people) April 14, 2017

Fans rooting for the couple expressed their excitement about Meghan Markle’s sweet gesture of wearing a ring with her boyfriend’s initial. A user pointed out how the actress appreciates the ring’s sentiments instead of its price and appearance, “A ring doesn’t have to be huge in appearance to be meaningful. And I’m sure Ms.Merkle loves it and the sentiments it holds.”

However, there were some who also criticized the said ring for being “too simple” considering it came from a prince. One user commented, “Kind of a cheesy little bitty gold ring. You would think the Prince could go a little heftier on the $s and get a bigger ring.” Some even implied that the design of the ring was actually from a famous brand, Hermes while others claim it was an “evil eye” ring and was on mistaken for the letter “H.”

This is not the first time the Anti-Social actress sported a monogrammed jewelry. In fact, back in February, Meghan Markle was photographed wearing a dazzling $14,000 gold necklace adorned with the letters “H” and “M,” which many assumed stands for Harry and Meghan. The couple is also known for wearing matching accessories including bracelets and cashmere beanies.

#TBT to the time I was very tan and ever so serious for @sharpmagazine ???? A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on May 18, 2016 at 9:08pm PDT

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was seen arriving at Meghan Markle’s home in Toronto for the Easter weekend. According to reports, the couple will lay low during the holiday after a hectic schedule of traveling together. It can be recalled that the two spent quality time together in Norway this winter and in Jamaica during the wedding of Prince Harry’s close friend.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source claims. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”

