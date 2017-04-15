‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Tries To Take Jax Down After Heated Confrontation, Jax Goes To Jail?

General Hospital spoilers for the coming week tease major fireworks and intense drama as rivals face off, secrets are revealed, and devious schemes are made.

Last week, Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) world was rocked when Nelle (Chloe Lanier) confessed to her deception. Unfortunately, his relief at finding out that he hadn’t actually cheated on his wife quickly dissipated after he discovered that Carly (Laura Wright) had retaliated by sleeping with Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

This storyline is about to reach an explosive climax. Spoilers for the upcoming General Hospital episodes indicate that an enraged Sonny will seek to take Jax down and make a bold move that will shake up Port Charles.

Here are the General Hospital spoilers for April 17 to 21.

Monday, April 17

On Monday, Sonny reels from the discovery of Carly’s new affair. He can’t believe she hooked up with Jax, his longtime nemesis. Worse, she slept with Jax even though she already knew that he was the reason Nelle was wreaking havoc in their relationship.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will confront Jax. Will it turn into an all-out brawl? According to the spoilers, Carly will step into the fray and tell Sonny to leave her house.

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is focused on the investigation into the pills from the evidence room. He thinks Ava (Maura West) may have something to do with it, given how she reacts whenever he brings up the topic. In the midst of his investigation, Dante receives a call from Michael (Chad Duell), who informs him that their father is so mad he wants to kill someone. Spoilers tease that after Jax’s confession about the kidney incident, Sonny will cook up a plan to get rid of him for good. Fearing the worst, Dante immediately heads out to try and stop Sonny from doing something he might regret.

General Hospital spoilers also indicate that the Monday episode will have Tracy (Jane Elliot) trying to upstage Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) at her own engagement party. Olivia and Ned (Wally Kurth) will be happily sharing the news of their engagement while Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) snaps photos. But Tracy has her multimillion dollar painting all set to be unveiled at the same event. When Monica (Leslie Charleson) tells her to move the painting, Tracy sets it up in a spot where it will be more prominent. However, General Hospital spoilers say that someone will show up at the last minute and interrupt Tracy’s scheme. Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that it could be Samira (Ivy Natalia), the mysterious girl from Turkey.

Tuesday, April 18

Spoilers for Tuesday reveal that Tracy will disappoint the Quartermaines and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be distraught. Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will get some closure. Will she finally discover that Julian (William deVry) is alive? And if she does, will she be happy or furious?

Wednesday, April 19

On Wednesday, Nelle interrupts Carly and Jax. This infuriates Carly, who vows that Nelle will be punished. Meanwhile, Nelle decides to take the high road.

Elsewhere, Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is unsure about the future.

Thursday, April 20

General Hospital spoilers tease that Finn (Michael Easton) will be questioning Tracy’s motives, and that Brad (Parry Shen) will be angered by Hayden’s indecisiveness. Jason (Billy Miller) will deliver some good news to Sonny and will be worried about Jake (Hudson West), who confides in Franco (Roger Howarth). Fortunately, he and Liz are able to put aside their differences (in the meantime) for their son.

Friday, April 21

General Hospital spoilers from SoapHub reveal that Sonny will be focused on causing trouble for his old rival. He’s fuming over Nelle’s lies and Carly’s betrayal, and it’s all Jax’s fault. Unfortunately for Jax, Sonny is able to pull some strings and he finds himself behind bars.

Meanwhile, Scott (Kin Shriner) and Ava will show up at the PCPD.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

