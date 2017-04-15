WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar To Remain Universal Champion For A Full Year, Fans Will Hate Who Takes His Title

At WrestleMania 33, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship by finally defeating Goldberg, and it appears as if his title reign is not going to end anytime soon. For more than a decade, and on multiple occasions, Lesnar could not get the best of Goldberg, but it finally happened and the main title for Monday Night Raw is now his. WWE may not have him lose that title for an incredibly long time, but when he does, fans won’t be happy about it

With the highest title on Monday Night Raw in his possession, it could end up staying there for an incredibly long time. Prolonged title reigns are really not a common occurrence in this era of professional wrestling, but that appears as if there is some change coming.

Cageside Seats is reporting that Brock Lesnar is going to be working a number of more pay-per-view (PPV) events this year. Due to his contract, he can only appear in a certain number of dates each calendar year, but WWE may play it up big time and actually let him retain the Universal Championship until WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Even though there may be one or two here and there, long title reigns like that just don’t happen often anymore. The New Day had a run with the Tag Team Titles to break Demolition’s old record, but that was for a true purpose in breaking the record.

Lesnar’s rumored long run could have a true purpose as well, but fans aren’t going to care for it.

As reported by The Sun, the rumored main event for WrestleMania 34 next year is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Not only is that match set to happen, but the major speculation is that Reigns will also win the match, slay the beast, and appear unstoppable.

Longtime fans will remember that these two faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 31 where Reigns was being decimated by Lesnar. Seth Rollins interfered with the Money in the Bank briefcase and stopped the carnage, but that likely won’t happen again.

Doubters can say that no one will buy Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar, but no one saw the “Big Dog” beating the Undertaker either. No matter what the fans say, or how much they despise Roman Reigns, WWE is going to push him.

Sports Keeda makes a great point in saying that Lesnar is still one of the biggest draws in all of professional wrestling and having him on more PPVs means more buys. Fans love to see him beat people up and just destroy opponents, which he could do for the next year and bring in viewers in droves.

There are so many different match possibilities from the Raw roster and people will tune in for any of them. The only problem is that if this exciting year of the “Beast Incarnate” ends with a loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 34, then, expect backlash.

