‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Gray Jedi Lore To Be Introduced

Now that the long-awaited teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is out having been shown at Star Wars Celebration, fans are working around the clock, examining the clip frame by frame.

One of the things that they are giving extra attention to is Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) declaration “to end” the Jedi order, a revelation that came as a huge surprise and launched thousands of theories.

His shocking change in stance in The Last Jedi might be explained with the help of another scene shown in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer. This is the one where an individual’s gloved hand, which is believed to be Luke’s, feels an ancient book as Rey (Daisy Ridley) says the word “balance” in the voice-over.

According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, these books are actually ancient Jedi artifacts that contain valuable information and that they are being kept and protected by Luke in the Force Tree.

This particular book’s cover as shown in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer, had the symbol of the Gray Jedi. In the Star Wars mythology, these beings are known as Force users who tread the line between the light and the dark side, but did not surrender to the latter.

Gray Jedi are also described as those who are operating outside the parameters of the Jedi Code and have detached themselves from the Jedi High Council. Due to his disagreements with the group, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) was once considered as one. In the Star Wars universe, they also go by their own code, which, as per Star Wars Fanon, reads as follows.

“Flowing through all, there is balance “There is no peace without a passion to create “There is no passion without peace to guide “Knowledge stagnates without the strength to act “Power blinds without the serenity to see “There is freedom in life “There is purpose in death “The Force is all things and I am the Force”

The Gray Jedi believe that the galaxy will not thrive regardless of which side ends up dominating the Force. There has to be balance, which is what they seek to protect. With Luke’s desire to end the Jedi in Star Wars: Episode 8, it would seem that he may have adopted the thinking of the Gray Jedi.

Zeroh also mentions how in Star Wars: Episode 8, Luke begins to question the teachings of his masters Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi and no longer knows what it means to be a Jedi.

This makes Rey’s fate as a Force user much more intriguing. Luke will clearly help her hone her skills in Star Wars: Episode 8, but with his position towards the Jedi order, this puts in question what he has planned for her.

Interestingly, in an interview with Good Morning America, Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, revealed that the title of the film is singular, not plural, and that it refers to Luke.

What this means for Rey and what she will become of after her training in Star Wars: Episode 8 is made more mysterious because of this revelation. From the looks of it, however, the Jedi order could end with Luke and that he might want Rey to go the Gray Jedi route.

Meanwhile, Emergency Awesome, who is also a known pop culture insider and YouTuber, says that the symbol on the book in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer is the true original symbol of the Jedi.

The information in the book, which is deemed of utmost importance, might be what Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are after in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Of course, the teaser trailer does not tell the whole story. Fans will have to wait for the full trailer to learn more about Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, which will be in cinemas December 15.

