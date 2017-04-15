Mama June Reunion Show Gets Ugly: Sugar Bear Calls Shannon ‘Stupid B***h!’, Gets Violent

Mama June’s reunion show was filled with drama and even violence, as Sugar Bear didn’t take kindly to the Mama June: From Not To Hot star’s criticisms of his parenting, according to Us Weekly.

If you’ve been following the story of Mama June’s weight loss on her popular WEtv show, which documents her journey from morbid obesity (at one point in her life she tipped the scales at nearly 400 pounds) down to a size 4, you know that there’s a story behind the story.

EXCLUSIVE: Mama June Breaks Down Every Step of Her Weight Loss Journey: From Surgery Scars to New Clean Diet https://t.co/LEGiGMYZpe pic.twitter.com/L6pQJTPdK3 — Fer Aliaga (@feraliaga) April 5, 2017

The way the show was shot and edited, it made it look like part (if not all) of the reason for June to undergo weight loss surgery was to rub it in Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s face. Thompson is the father of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, the young lass who brought Mama June and her extended family into the public eye on Toddlers & Tiaras and, later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Their relationship ended poorly, to put it mildly, and to this day, the two only barely tolerate each other for the sake of Alana, so she can have a relationship with her dad.

Mama June gets candid about Sugar Bear: “I’ve never hated anybody as much as I hate him.” https://t.co/hqmicr9Svv pic.twitter.com/Z7n9cK0mmT — E! News (@enews) April 14, 2017

Mike and his new love, Jennifer Lamb, decided to tie the knot, and Mike wanted his daughter, Alana, in the wedding. That meant that, as June dealt with the aftermath of her weight loss surgery, she also had to deal with two people who aren’t exactly her best friends. It didn’t go well; several times during the run of From Not To Hot, the two butted heads and exchanged unpleasantries between each other.

On Friday night, June, Sugar Bear, Jennifer, Honey Boo Boo, and Honey’s older half-sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, all sat down for the reunion show, “Mama June: The Confrontation,” with host Lynn Toler. Toler warned the audience that the show would be “explosive,” and she was right.

Almost from the beginning, things were awkward. The discussion started with Alana and Lauryn discussing their relationship, particularly Alana’s, with Jennifer. Alana wasn’t impressed.

“[The first thing Jennifer ever said to me was], ‘I’m going to be your new stepmom.'”

It went downhill from there.

The most heated moments of the show occurred when the three adults – Sugar Bear, Mama June, and Jennifer, all sat down in the same room. Sugar Bear suggested that he should be allowed to see Honey Boo Boo more often.

“We all just need to sit down and be friends, and I need to be able to see Alana more than I do.”

June pointed out that Mike had only called Alana once since the wedding; a revelation that sent Thompson into a blind rage.

“I tell you what. I’ve got a lawyer on the case. You’re gonna get the paperwork. That’s all I’ve got to f–king say. You stupid b***h!”

Mike then stormed off stage, where he tore off his shirt, punched walls, and terrorized the crew. Lauryn responded by calling him a “piece of s**t father.”

Toler then decided it was best to just have the two women, June and Jennifer, talk to each other. And while there was no violence or screaming, June made it clear to Jennifer that Mike’s violent behavior was a red flag. Jennifer, however, said she’d never seen Mike “like this.”

Unfortunately, time ran out before Toler could make the adults make nice with each other.

Clearly Mama June, Mike, and Jennifer are going to have some difficult issues to work out as Honey Boo Boo starts getting into her teens in a year or so.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]