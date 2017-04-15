Nostradamus WW3 Predictions 2017-2018: Did World War 3 Prophecy Indicate Donald Trump Assassination?

Nostradamus has mentioned about a great fleet and its destruction many a time in his predictions. Considering the political situation in 2017-2018, many believe that his prophecy might have meant a lot about World War 3. Now, the question is: did his WW3 predictions mean it would be between Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un? There would apparently be a naval battle in the war he talked about.

There are obviously various interpretations of the French astrologer’s predictions, since he wrote things in a mysterious manner. He wrote his predictions in the 1500s. So, it must have been difficult to predict about a modern-day warfare, which might even involve nuclear weapons. One of the interpretations, however, says that Nostradamus’ WW3 predictions do involve nuclear weapons. There are apparently a number of Quatrains dedicated to the demolition of a huge fleet. And, here is one of those Quatrains.

Naval battle night will be overcome, Fire in the ships to the West ruin: New trick, the great ship colored, Anger to the vanquished, and victory in a drizzle.

Nostradamus might have meant an attack at night in this Quatrain. There will be a “nuclear rain” (victory in a drizzle) and a huge naval fleet will be destroyed. Nostradamus’ World War 3 prophecy also says that WW3 will start after the assassination of “Mabus.” There could even be a number of assassinations. However, the Mabus assassination happens to be the most crucial one that will trigger the great war. Unlike what people might think, Mabus is not the third Antichrist who is often talked about in Nostradamus predictions.

The assassination of Mabus will take place soon after he achieves something significantly big internationally. According to Prophet666, Mabus is an American, and his assassination will trigger enough revenge to start the war. The interpreter of Nostradamus’ WW3 prophecy also believes that the astrologer gave exact timing, method and location of the assassination.

The arrow from heaven will make its journey. Dead while speaking; a great execution. The stone in the tree, the pond nation brought down. The rumor of a human monster, purge and expiation.

If Nostradamus’ predictions about World War 3 were supposed to take place in 2017-2018, the most powerful person in the United States right now is obviously President Trump. His assassination is probably enough for the U.S. government to start a war. The “great execution” will take place while Mabus is talking. Maybe he is delivering a speech when he gets executed. The arrow from heaven may indicate a sniper taking a shot at Mabus.

As far as Donald Trump’s assassination is concerned, it is not as far-fetched as it might seem. A dark web website is reportedly asking for donations to initiate an assassination attempt on the U.S. president and Vice President Mike Pence. The site has made a bitcoin wallet where people can make donations. According to Newsweek‘s report in August 2016, the website collected as many as $88,550 (115 bitcoins).

“The consequences of having Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the leaders of the free world is extremely dangerous,” the website says. “The political, environmental and social consequences will change the United States for the worst.”

According to the founder of the campaign, the assassination is organized by a “well-known underground organization,” which launches cyber-attacks against corrupt governments. However, it believes it will take more than cyber-attacks to avoid “another world war.”

Nevertheless, if Nostradamus’ WW3 predictions happen in 2017-2018, the assassination itself will trigger World War 3. Will there really be a Donald Trump Assassination to prove the incredible prophecy of the French astrologer? After all, he was right about John F Kennedy’s assassination. We sure have to wait and watch.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]