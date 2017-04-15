‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals There Was An Alternate Ending For Jax Teller

Sons of Anarchy could have ended differently. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City of Z, Charlie Hunnam dished on an alternate ending for Sons of Anarchy and revealed that Jax Teller’s final ride almost didn’t happen.

According to Comic Book, Hunnam never thought Jax would die at the end of Sons of Anarchy and expected his character to ride off into the sunset. It wasn’t until the show’s penultimate episode that creator Kurt Sutter told Hunnam the bad news.

“I don’t know if there was through the process of making that show if there was any ambiguity as to how it was going to end. Whether this was through conversations with Kurt or not I can’t remember, I always assumed that Jax was going to ride off into the sunset,” Hunnam explained. “And it wasn’t maybe until the penultimate episode that I ended up having the conversation because I started to feel and I started to intuit that that’s where Kurt was going to take it, and I asked him the question. He said, yeah, I’m thinking you probably don’t ride off into the sunset.”

Hunnam admitted that Sutter is the kind of person who plans everything out ahead of time and probably knew all along that Jax would die. Even still, Hunnam was completely unaware of how the series would end until the final season.

While it’s great to imagine Jax living at the end of Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam has moved on from the role and is currently gearing up for two upcoming films: The Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. In an interview with Pop Sugar, Charlie Hunnam talked about playing Colonel Percy Fawcett in The Lost City of Z and balancing his tough work schedule with personal life.

The actor also dished on which character he would rather have a beer with — Jax, Fawcett, or King Arthur. Hunnam didn’t hesitate and narrowed it down to Jax and Fawcett. “I think, to have a beer with, I would choose Jax,” he stated. “If I were to have to spend a year with somebody, I would choose Fawcett.”

Hunnam continued: “I had an enormous amount in common with Jax as a younger man, but as I’m now not as young as I used to be, I feel like I would have much more in common with Fawcett.”

The Lost City of Z centers on the story of Fawcett, a British explore who mysteriously disappeared after searing for the fabled city in the Amazon. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 14, 2017.

Hunnam is also, meanwhile, getting ready to appear in Guy Ritchie’s re-imagining of the legendary King Arthur. According to Daily Mail, Hunnam actually developed a crush on co-star David Beckham after the athlete asked for his advice on set. Hunnam was surprised that Beckham was open to advice and admitted that he was determined to give the part his best shot.

Hunnam expected Beckham to come in and play a small role in the film. He also didn’t expect much effort from the soccer star, especially considering how acting isn’t his main job. After spending some time with Beckham, Hunnam was blown away by his work ethic and commitment to the movie.

Producers gave Beckham a lot of prosthetics and plays the part of a henchmen in the film. Beckham even shared a few photos of the prosthetics on social media and looks unrecognizable.

Fans can watch Charlie Hunnam on the big screens when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters on May 12, his latest film The Lost City of Z is in theaters now. Check out previews for both films below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]