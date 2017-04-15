‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 8 Return Date, What Is Next For Deeks, Kensi And Team [Spoilers]

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 is currently on a mini-break. It will return on Sunday, April 23, with Episode 21, titled, “Battle Scars.” The episode welcomes back John M. Jackson’s Admiral AJ Chegwidden, as the NCIS Los Angeles team seeks his help to crack a kidnapping case involving a highly decorated Navy captain, Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly), and a corrupt Veteran Affairs administrator.

The promotional photos released for “Battle Scars” suggest that Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will be working together, while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) will be one team. And Admiral AJ and Admiral Sterling Bridges (James Remar), Hetty’s (Linda Hunt) former Vietnam war colleagues, arrive to partner with them when the Veteran Affairs administrator gets kidnapped by the Navy captain, according to the synopsis released for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 21.

“After a highly decorated Navy Captain, Charles Langston, kidnaps a Veterans Affairs administrator who has been siphoning funds, the NCIS team must work with Hetty’s former Vietnam War colleagues, now-retired Admiral AJ Chegwidden and Admiral Sterling Bridges to solve the case.”

In the previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, “From Havana With Love,” Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) went undercover at a Cuban Club. The episode ended with their salsa dance. The episode also saw Deeks challenging Kensi to use an app to see who speaks more words in a day, men or women.

By the end of the day, Deeks had spoken 14,960 words as per the app, while Kensi’s word count threw up seven two-digit numbers. When Sam helped her decode them with a one-time pad, they turned out to be two words “WILL YOU.” And Deeks completed the sentence, asking “will you… dance with me.”

“Will you” may not have resulted in the much-anticipated Densi proposal scene, but it, for sure, has set the stage for the perfect proposal, which is expected to happen by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8. Daniela Ruah has confirmed that.

The proposal was going to happen in a “lovely way,” the actress told TV Line, adding that Deeks would not want Kensi to accept just any proposal.

“There is a proposal owed, and there is a proposal by the end of the season — but I’m not going to give you details, because it happens in quite a lovely way. Deeks didn’t want Kensi to expect whatever the proposal would be, and I can tell you that the way it is definitely surprising.”

She, however, has ruled out the possibility of the couple walking down the aisle in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8.

Meanwhile, CBS has also released the synopsis for Episode 22, which airs on Sunday, April 30. The episode is titled “Golden Days,” and it will see the return of Hetty’s former Vietnam war colleagues along with the Navy captain. The trio will partner with the NCIS team to investigate a gold heist, according to NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 22 synopsis.

“A gold heist investigation has the NCIS team working with Hetty’s former Vietnam War colleagues, Retired Admiral AJ Chegwidden, Admiral Sterling Bridges and Retired Captain Charles.”

Moreover, either in Episode 21 or Episode 22, assistant character Owen Granger, played by late actor Miguel Ferrer, would be mentioned, according to TV Line. In an episode that aired on March 5, the series wrote out the character, six weeks after the actor died of cancer at the age of 61 in January.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8’s final episode airs on Sunday, May 14. CBS has already renewed the series for Season 9, and according to executive producer R. Scott, the new season would be something of a reset. He also said at PaleyFest that the current season’s final episode’s developments would change Sam’s life, as well as Kensi and Deeks’ life would change.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 21 airs on Sunday, April 23, on CBS.

