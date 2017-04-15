‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 9 Reunion: Kandi Burruss Slams Porsha Williams Over Rape Allegations

Time doesn’t heal all wounds. Months have passed since Porsha Williams shockingly claimed that Kandi Burruss drugged and sexually assaulted her – and Burruss hasn’t forgotten. In a preview clip ahead of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion, the drama heats up as Burruss confronts Williams about the rape allegations.

According to Radar Online, Burruss denies Williams’ accusations and claims that she made up the whole story. In the clip, Burruss tries to get Williams to talk about the allegations but fails to get a response.

“You accuse me of being a f***ing rapist!” Burruss yells at her. “The lies, the lies!”

Williams opted not to retaliate and calmly told her RHOA co-star that she wasn’t supposed to talk about such issues because she was issued a cease and desist letter. If Burruss wanted any answers, Williams informed her, then she should ask her friend and close ally, Phaedra Parks.

“What?!” Burruss answered back.

The clip concludes with both reality stars leaving the stage in disgust. Celebrity Insider reports the drama between the ladies started at the beginning of Season 9 when Williams revealed that Burruss has a sex dungeon in her home. Williams claimed that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker used the dungeon with other women. She also told a story about how Burruss tried to seduce her after a drunken night on the town.

In response, Burruss shared some screen shots of her phone on social media that showed Williams was the one initiating the love triangle. “Kandi thinks Porsha is a low-rent troublemaker,” an insider shared.

“She knows she’s only making drama to keep her spot on the show!”

The drama, of course, doesn’t end there. The Daily Mail reports that the clip also featured some personal questions from Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion host Andy Cohen. At one point, Cohen asked Burruss about her lesbian past and whether or not her dabbling with the opposite sex was an isolated occurrence.

“Not many girls,” Burruss answered back.

“Under 10?” Cohen pushed.

We don’t know how many women Burruss has slept with over the years, but the line of questioning led to Burruss’ emotional break against Williams. When Williams failed to respond or defend her comments, Williams lashed out at Parks and Williams.

“What?! Porsha, you keep saying why I think she’s pulling your strings?” Burruss adds. “The lies, the lies, the lies!”

“But I’m doing it on national TV so the public will see both,” Parks hit back.

????Per request *All of the hair for my wigs on #Rhoa are from my hairline @gonakedhair .com @gonakedhair !! THANK YOU FOR ALL OF THE COMPLIMENTS ???????? #WhoSaidDat????????‍♀️ #TeamPorsha A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

There’s no telling what will happen between the two ladies, especially since Williams doesn’t want to talk about it. Their feud will not get resolved through Parks, and the fact that Burruss storms off stage isn’t a good sign. Fans can only hope they end the fight at some point during the reunion and things don’t spill over into Season 10.

Apart from Burruss and Parks, the first part of the reunion will also feature some drama for Kenya Moore. In the preview clip, Cohen asks Moore if she’s ever going to start dating real men instead of hiring actors. Moore was left dumbfounded by the question while Williams told her, “Truth tea, b****.”

Williams is later shown crying hysterically, though it is not clear what caused the emotional outburst. Along with Burruss, Peter Thomas storms off during the reunion after Cohen asks him a few questions about his dating life.

By the sounds of it, the reunion is going to be an emotional one for all the parties involved. Tune in for part one of the epic four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on Sunday, April 16, on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]