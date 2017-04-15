‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Gushes Over New Boyfriend On Instagram

Scheana Marie is thrilled to be in a healthy, happy relationship just months after filing for divorce from husband Mike Shay.

Since going public with actor Robert Parks-Valletta in February, the Vanderpump Rules star and her new man have been sharing photos of one another on social media quite frequently. Most recently, Scheana Marie shared a photo of the two of them at a race track in Los Angeles and gushed over Parks-Valletta’s good looks.

In the caption of her photo, Scheana Marie wrote, “#flashbackfriday @robsvalletta is kinda handsome I guess….”

A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Scheana Marie confirmed her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta during a red carpet event in February after weeks of rumors regarding who she may be dating. However, they were first seen together just two weeks after Scheana Marie announced her plans to end her two-year marriage to Mike Shay.

As fans may recall, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their marriage had ended in December of last year following a rumor that suggested Shay had relapsed and cleared out their joint bank account. Then, weeks later, Scheana Marie popped up on Parks-Valletta’s Instagram page and shortly afterwards, she revealed to Andy Cohen that she was seeing someone new.

Scheana Marie also told Andy Cohen during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion taping in February that she had a new man. Still, his name wasn’t revealed until later that month when the pair hit the red carpet together at the premiere of Bronzeville.

One month later, Scheana Marie opened up about her new relationship and spoke of her potential beach wedding.

“[Robert Parks-Valletta] brought a light back to my life,” she gushed to In Touch Weekly magazine. “We dated on and off 10 years ago. We were talking over the holidays and I told him about my divorce. Then we hung out one night and just hit it off… Rob is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh. I feel like we’re equals. He owns a production company and has a new show coming out.”

Scheana Marie also revealed that while she hasn’t ruled out the idea of a second marriage, her next wedding would be different than her first and take place on a beach.

“I already did the princess wedding,” she explained, citing her August 2014 wedding at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Southern California.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

In other Scheana Marie news, she and her co-stars are expected to reunite next month to begin filming on the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules and when they do, she may be joined in front of the cameras by Robert Parks-Valletta.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” she explained during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in March. “Ultimately, it’ll be his decision… If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

Scheana Marie also explained that even if Parks-Valletta signs on to appear on the show, it won’t be in the capacity of the other men of the series.

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she noted.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into the third installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special next Monday night, April 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]