‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Returns! Bella’s Paternity Shocker Rocks Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will return to Genoa City in the next few weeks. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) begged her to come back to get help, if not for herself, for her daughter, Bella. According to the Young and the Restless May sweeps spoilers, Bella’s paternity will come to light, and it will be quite a shock to the biological father.

Chloe Returns And Faces The Consequences For Adam’s Murder

According to the recent issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Chloe’s future is looking pretty grim. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she has two choices — either stay on the run or come back to Genoa City to face the music, hoping a judge will understand the circumstances.

Chloe decides to come home. Maybe, she saw Chelsea’s GC Buzz interview where she begged her to come home for Bella’s sake. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest she only comes home to reveal a whopper of a paternity bombshell.

Did Chloe Really Kill Adam?

Before Chloe hightailed it out of Genoa City, she tried to convince her best friend, Chelsea that Adam’s (Justin Hartley) murder was an accident. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that when she returns, the viewers may find out more details about Adam’s death.

The only thing we can be certain of is the final scenes between Chloe and Chelsea will be action packed and intense. The Young and the Restless fans hope that this storyline will address whether Adam is alive or dead. So far, the spoilers have not revealed any juicy tidbits about Chloe’s tense confrontation with Chelsea when she returns to Genoa City.

Bella’s Paternity Shocker

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Bella’s paternity shocker will blindside the biological father. Apparently, the father will be shocked about how he could be the father. Jason Thompson, the actor who plays Billy Abbott, said that the only potential fathers are Billy and Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

Because Young and the Restless revealed that the father was completely blindsided, it seems to imply that Billy is probably Bella’s daddy. He has no clue that he could be her dad, so if it comes out that Billy is her father, he will have many questions. He may even demand to have a second test to confirm.

The Young and the Restless fans can’t decide who they want to be Bella’s dad. Kevin would be an excellent father, and it is about time he has a family of his own. However, if she is Billy’s daughter, it could cause drama in multiple storylines.

Bella’s Paternity Causes Tension With Victoria?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Bella’s paternity bombshell will cause tension between Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Even though Villy is no longer a couple, they were married when Bella was conceived. Victoria realizes that if Billy is her father, that suggests he slept with Chloe when they were married.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it could cause problems for a Billy and Victoria’s reconciliation. If Victoria wanted an excuse not to give her ex another shot, she could use this as a way to keep him at arm’s length.

Of course, the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kevin could be the father, but it’s very unlikely. If Kevin is the father, there wouldn’t be half as much drama.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Chloe will return to Genoa City for May sweeps? Who do you think is Bella’s dad?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]