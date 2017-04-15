The Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Finally Dumped Olivia Munn Revealed

Aaron Rodgers’ drama with Olivia Munn isn’t over yet. Despite early reports that the breakup was mutual, it now sounds like Rodgers was the one who called it quits. Why did the NFL star pull the plug on his high-profile romance?

Fox News is reporting that Rodgers ended his three-year relationship with the actress because his family didn’t like her. An insider revealed that Rodgers’ family didn’t get along with Munn and thought she was a little too controlling. Rodgers apparently had enough of all the drama and decided to cut ties with Munn.

Rodgers’ family woes surfaced after his brother, Jordan Rodgers, competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette. During one episode, Jordan told Fletcher that he doesn’t talk to Rodgers very often and that Rodgers was distant with the family. It was later revealed that Rodgers had cut all ties with his family around the same time he started dating Munn.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” an insider revealed. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Although Rodgers ended his romance with Munn, he isn’t about to cut ties with Hollywood. According to NY Post, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is making some major changes to his life now that he isn’t dating Munn. This includes training with celebrities and enlisting the help of a Hollywood stylist.

“He used to work out … with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood,” a friend of Rodgers revealed.

Aaron Rodgers hired the same stylist who works with Ryan Gosling and has been spotted getting facial treatments in Beverly Hills every week. The quarterback has also been spending time with television stars Ryan Rottman and Eddie Mills, further cementing his involvement in the Hollywood scene.

Munn, meanwhile, is currently filming her upcoming movie, The Predator, in Vancouver. This should prevent any accidental run-ins with Rodgers in the near future, especially given how he is getting ready to return to Green Bay for the first week of Packers camp.

Although it’s clear that Rodgers and Munn are over, an insider told Us Magazine that she still hopes they can work things out. Considering how they broke up over his family, Munn will probably have to make some major changes if she wants to get back with the NFL star.

“She is devastated,” the source explained. “She hopes they can work things out and get back together.”

Rodgers and Munn were together for three years before calling it quits. They have not officially commented on their breakup or their future plans.

Watching my girl's man score 42 points tonight like a B O S S. ???????? A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

It isn’t clear if Rodgers will use this opportunity to patch things up with his family, but it certainly opens the door for him to make amends. As fans will recall, Rodgers faced a lot of hit during the NFL playoffs last season for his ruptured family life. If he wants to avoid another year of rumors and negative comments, then he’ll need to start communicating with his family and letting them back into his life.

Of course, whether not this happens is yet to be seen. With Rodgers clearly wanting to establish himself in Hollywood, there’s a good chance that he doesn’t feel the need to repair his relationships with his family. Fans can only hope this isn’t the case and Rodgers makes amends before it is too late.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]