Danielle Bregoli: Marijuana Arrest, Long Rap Sheet Could Sink ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl’s Career

Danielle Bregoli could have career trouble ahead, with the “Cash me ousside” girl’s recent bust for pot possession threatening to throw what could be a $1 million empire into trouble.

The 14-year-old was cited this week for marijuana possession when a police officer spotted a joint when Bregoli was hanging out with a friend outside her Florida home. As TMZ reported, both Bregoli and the friend wouldn’t say who it belonged to and ended up getting arrested.

“The outlet reported that Bregoli insisted the weed was not hers, but when asked by the officer who was smoking neither teen would talk,” the New York Daily News noted. “Bregoli and her friend were both given citations.”

To make matters worse, Danielle Bregoli had just appeared in court earlier that day for a string of charges that date back to before she appeared on the Dr. Phil show and rose to viral fame. Bregoli faced felony charges including grand theft, filing a false report, and fraud.

The legal trouble comes as Danielle Bregoli has just signed on with a production company to create her own reality show. There were reportedly a number of companies interested in producing a show based around the “Cash me ousside” girl, leading to a bidding war. She ended up signing with an unidentified company and has been spending time in Hollywood putting the show together.

There are some trying to put a stop to Bregoli’s Hollywood aspirations. Her father, Ira Peskowitz, was in court this week for a custody battle, arguing that Bregoli’s bad behavior may be influenced by those trying to make the “Cash me ousside” girl famous.

The petition noted that Ira is trying to establish a relationship with his daughter and keep her away from bad influences.

“Ira has talked to Danielle; not today, but he has talked to her in the past couple of days,” said spokesperson Elliot Cohen (via WPTV).

“There is a basis for a relationship there. I think that when Danielle is given the chance to reach out, she does reach out. We just don’t know how much of her life is being orchestrated by reality show producers and agents at this point,” Cohen continued.

But Danielle Bregoli’s reality show may not be in too much danger due to her recent arrests. As the Independent noted, the show appears to be built around Danielle’s relationship with her mother, Barbara, that has been a bit turbulent. The two have gotten into some trouble themselves, including getting kicked off a flight at LAX earlier this year after allegedly fighting with another passenger.

The two have a complicated history as well, the Independent noted.

“The turbulent mother-daughter relationship was showcased when a disturbing video footage leaked showing Barbara pinning down her daughter, pulling her hair, striking her, and calling her a ‘b**ch.’ It’s believed that the footage is at least three years old and Bregoli was about 10-years-old at the time.”

If Danielle Bregoli’s arrests do end up stopping her budding career, it could be very costly. Bregoli has been making a hefty sum through appearances — where she reportedly makes up to $40,000 per event — as well as endorsement deals through her ever-growing social media fan base.

“Her Fit Tea video has been viewed a whopping 6.7 million times. Celebrities who have Bregoli’s following on Instagram can easily make up to $100,000 a month on product ads, and as much as $50,000 on a single post,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

There are estimates that Danielle Bregoli will end up topping $1 million net worth between the reality show and endorsement deals — if the “Cash me ousside” girl’s marijuana arrest doesn’t sink it first.

