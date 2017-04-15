Kendall And Kylie Jenner At Coachella: Kendall Bans Pepsi Questions, Kylie Sizzles In Highlighter Hair

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are heating up Coachella in true Kardashian sister style. Both sisters look fabulous of course, but Kendall is wearing some extra flashy attitude in her comeback from the Pepsi ad fiasco, and Kylie is highlighting her support for her big sis with her new “highlighter hair.”

Kylie Jenner is at Coachella not just because she loves the festival and it’s the only place to be this weekend. Kylie wants to be around to support her big sister as Kendall fends off haters and critics after her Pepsi ad trauma.

A Jenner fan tweeted that he saw Kendall Jenner surrounded by security and covering her face as she was hurriedly escorted into the festival.

Saw Kendall Jenner being rushed into Coachella, looking terrified, flanked by security, a black hood obscuring half her face. Truly haunting — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) April 15, 2017

Footwear News wrote that Kylie’s “slick Coachella style” didn’t get forgotten in her worry about Kendall’s Pepsi ad problems.

Kylie’s Coachella style showcases yet another “sexy but casual” look at this year’s festival, according to Hollywood Life, and fans are waiting with baited breath to see if Kylie will join the new topless trend on Instagram.

highlighter hair ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Celebs posing topless on Instagram with “nothing but their mermaid hair to cover their lady bits” is the Coachella 2017 cool thing to do. Already, Vanessa Hudgens, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Graham got in some Coachella topless sunbathing on Friday and shared proof pics to their Instagram accounts.

It can’t be long before Kylie Jenner posts a topless pic. After all, where there are nude Instagram photos there’s nearly always a Kardashian.

The Daily Mail writes that after Vanessa finished her topless sun time, she headed to Coachella in fringed leather boots that looked way too hot for the 90-degree weather. But back in February, Hudgens insisted the boots are the perfect addition to a sunny day outfit.

“Which is why I love Coachella because it gives you an excuse to wear things that you wouldn’t normally wear.’

If the topless pics are an indicator, it appears that Coachella gives people a chance to not wear what they normally would wear too.

Can't wait for the Coachella outfits of Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, VS Angels and of course, Vanessa Hudgens ???? — Greta (@GretaQuina79) April 15, 2017

Kendall Jenner’s Coachella style this year is all about putting Pepsi behind her and stepping out as she hosts the Bumble party and answers questions. TMZ broke the news that Kendall is laying down the law when it comes to who gets to ask questions, and what they can ask.

The supermodel has “several interviews lined up” throughout Coachella, but nobody, no matter who they are, will be allowed to ask her about the Pepsi ad.

They can’t even make an indirect mention of Pepsi, and they definitely better not offer Kendall a Pepsi to cool off. It would probably have the opposite effect.

If anyone sees Kendall Jenner at Coachella this weekend make sure to hand her a Pepsi — Uschi Reducka (@UschiReducka) April 13, 2017

There’s a “hard rule” that all questions must be submitted in advance and pre-approved for Jenner to consider answering them. If a reporter tries to sneak something in at the last minute, Jenner will take immediate action with some severe consequences.

Kendall’s team will hustle her out of the interview on the spot, and the “outlet will forever be persona non grata” with the Kardashians. That’s not a risk interviewers are likely to take. No news outlet wants to be prevented from keeping up with the Kardashian family.

Both Kylie and Kendall will stick together to host the Bumble winter wonderland party Saturday night, and it has to be on Kendall’s mind that someone might try to shade her at the party.

if anyone is at coachella and sees this please approach kendall jenner with a pepsi — kels 🙂 (@castawaykels) April 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Todd Oren/Getty Images for Fruttare]