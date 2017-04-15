Charlie Sheen ‘Winning’ Moments, His Net Worth And Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan Craziest Controversial Times

Charlie Sheen has been involved in numerous controversies over the years, linked to his drug, alcohol addiction, and womanizing problems. Currently having a net worth of about 20 million dollars, according to Celebrity NetWorth, the Two And A Half Men actor, is friends with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, who also happen to have similar issues. That said, Charlie Sheen has repeatedly used his ironic ‘winning’ mantra during his dark drug-fuelled moments.

Charlie’s public playboy ways came to a hurtling stop in 2015 after he chose to come out with his HIV positive diagnosis. The news, especially sent shockwaves across the adult film industry, because of his sexual exploits with numerous porn stars. According to pornstar Kacey Jordan, Charlie Sheen regularly indulged in ‘risky activities’ with transsexuals, call girls and actresses in the industry.

She, for example, was in 2011 paid $30,000 to attend a party at his residence and was with him the day he overdosed on cocaine. She described his behavior at the time as of one someone trying to commit suicide. This was while an interview with Good Morning America. The following was her actual statement in relation to this.

“I’ve never seen someone so self-destructive. I thought maybe it was almost like a suicide binge. This guy comes in with a Gucci satchel, all professional… He sits down at the kitchen table and dumps out like five eight-balls’ [of cocaine]. We’re talking twenty grand worth of coke.”

In another one of his crazy drug-fuelled moments, Charlie Sheen allegedly pulled a knife on his dentist, while undergoing treatment for a tooth abscess. According to his doctor, he suddenly became belligerent after nitrous oxide was administered. His bodyguard apparently informed the doctor that Charlie Sheen was at the time, high on cocaine. This was as reported by TMZ.

On to Paris Hilton, she, like Charlie Sheen, has struggled with drug and alcohol problems for many years, and was last year arrested for possession of a controlled substance – cocaine in Las Vegas. According to her ex, Nick Carter, Paris Hilton was the worst influence of his life. The Backstreet Boys pop group member recounts in his autobiography Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, that Paris Hilton was the worst person for him to have a relationship with. She apparently fed his worst hard partying impulses. According to Ryan Simkin, who revealed some ‘private’ details about Paris Hilton’s drug smuggling escapades to Gawker, she at times hid cocaine and ecstasy in her privates to pass airport security. The following was his revelation in relation to this.

“I asked her [Paris Hilton] how she planned on traveling with that amount of blow [cocaine] and X [ecstasy]. She held the box in her right hand, and then with an underhand swoop like a lower case J, she demonstrated exactly how she intended to beat airport security. She even whistled as she did it. A little alley-oop with the Camel Box, straight up her sn***h. Classic.”

Now to Lindsay Lohan, whose drug related problems have made headlines for years, she, in a 2010 trial pulled a defiant antic at the judge deciding her case after having missed to attend seven alcohol education classes. Her defiance was in the form of nail art bearing the words ‘F**k U’.

Lindsay Lohan is currently said to be working on a prank reality TV series titled, The Anti-Social Network. It will apparently be based on her relationship with the media, and put contestants in similar situations that prompt criticism. The show has yet to be launched.

The highlighted are just a few of the many Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Charlie Sheen craziest controversial moments.

