‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For April 17-21: Philly Make Love, New Beginnings For Sharon?

The week of April 17-21 will leave The Young and the Restless fans smiling from ear to ear, as romance takes center stage for the citizens of Genoa City. From hot and heavy hookups, an unexpected kiss and a date invite, love is in the air at The Young and The Restless.

Billy Turns To Phyllis For Comfort And Gets So Much More

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wasn’t having Billy (Jason Thompson) cross-question her about Victor (Eric Braedon). She promptly shuts down the discussion and to add insult to injury, kicks him out of the house. Victoria has so much to deal with at the moment. Her dad gave her sixteen-year-old son Reed a car as a birthday gift, and Victoria promptly gives it back.

Not only that but her mother Nikki (Melody Scott Thomas) is still spitting mad at Victor (Eric Braeden), and rightly so. At one point this week Nikki lets go and calls Victor all the names in the book. The Young and The Restless viewers have to tune in to believe what comes out of her mouth!

The official The Young and The Restless Twitter account revealed that Nikki does not want Victor back.

Get the latest scoop on Victor & Nikki in this week's @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/JFSAYDj3Ju — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 15, 2017

Not only is her family in crisis mode, but Billy seems to have other priorities too. Like a moth to a flame, Billy is drawn to Phyllis. The Young and The Restless fans know that there has been sexual tension between the two of them for a while.

When Billy seeks out Phyllis for emotional support, the consolation quickly turns into a making out session. The Young and The Restless spoilers alert that Billy and Phyllis get so hot and heavy that their clothes start coming off, before making love on the sofa. Afterward, they enjoy an intimate afterglow moment, relishing in the “comfort” they provided each other.

The Young and The Restless viewers know that recently Scott (Daniel Hall) and Phyllis shared a kiss, but nobody really does it for Phyllis the way Billy does. Are Billy and Victoria really over, and why is there a constant magnetic attraction between Billy and Phyllis? How will Victoria react if she finds out?

One thing is for sure, the “Philly” storyline will have viewers intrigued as more passionate scenes are on their way.

Is Sharon Ready For A Fresh Start?

Sharon (Sharon Case) has an admirer and he wants to give their growing friendship a chance and see if it can develop into something deeper. Sharon, however is still trying to come to terms with Dylan leaving and the end of that relationship. Scott, however is a man on a mission and he makes a bold move.

According to The Young and The Restless spoilers, Scott asks Sharon if she would like to accompany him on a date to the movies. At first Sharon is hesitant but thanks to Scott’s persistence, Sharon eventually gives in. Sharon reasons that she is now a single woman and she should enjoy every minute of it having as much fun as she can.

Could there be a potential love triangle in the making for Sharon? The Young and The Restless spoilers state that Sharon and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) friendship will also improve for the week of April 17-21, having settled the Christian issue and moving on from that drama. Sharon and Nick are beginning to rekindle their friendship, but does that mean that they are rekindling their romance as well? Will they get back together? Or is there a love triangle in the making ahead for Scott, Sharon and Nick?

Ashley And Ravi Share A Kiss

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha)finally kiss each other. However, Ravi is still perplexed and doesn’t know where he stands with Ashley. Little does he know that Ashley still needs time to sort out her own feelings and tell Ravi the truth.