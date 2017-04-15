Kris Jenner Plans To Use Caitlyn’s Tell-All To Save ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’?

Kris Jenner is reportedly taking advantage of Caitlyn’s controversial tell-all book in hopes of saving Keeping Up With The Kardashians from its drastic drop in ratings. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is desperate to keep the show going even if it means putting Caitlyn and her explosive claims against her in the spotlight.

Earlier this week, Caitlyn announced that she had finally undergone genital surgery in January. The procedure, which was considered long overdue by many, finally completed the former Olympian’s transition from male to female. It can be recalled that Jenner shocked everyone when she came out as a trans woman nearly two years ago.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Caitlyn shared.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor. So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

The “final surgery” was featured in Caitlyn’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In the said tell-all book, the reality star went all-out in slamming her ex-wife, Kris. Apparently, the former gold medalist has a lot of secrets to spill about the momager especially when they were still one of Hollywood’s power couple.

According to reports, Caitlyn claims that Kris knew about her desire to become a woman from day one but opted to keep it a secret from the family throughout their marriage. The 67-year-old advocate also claims that Kris took full control of her money as she “never saw a dime” of her income, reports say.

“It all goes right to Kris. I do not have a checking account. I have a credit card, but purchases are carefully pored over.”

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, also revealed that the 61-year-old celebrity prevented her from meeting her first family and shut out her kids from previous marriage.

Although they used to have a happy marriage, Caitlyn revealed that their relationship was ruined by their famous reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“It only began to implode when KUWTK became a runaway success and Kris was at the helm of a multimillion-dollar family franchise in which she controlled all the purse strings, including mine.”

With all the controversial revelations against her, Kris was reportedly “beyond angry.” Sources claim that the famous producer and manager asked Caitlyn to “tone down” the offensive claims but to no avail.

“Kris is beyond angry and has lost all respect that she had for Caitlyn. Kris did get an advance copy of the book. And when she read it, she begged Caitlyn to take out some of the really nasty stuff about her, but she didn’t!”

However, the smart momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan allegedly formulated a plan to use Caitlyn’s controversial revelations for her own benefit. According to reports, Kris saw an opportunity to turn things around and use the dramatic situation as a storyline for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Apparently, instead of confronting Caitlyn with anger, Kris discussed her strategy together with Kim.

“Kris had a secret meeting with Caitlyn this week and brought Kim along to strategize on what to do about all of this book drama. Basically, Kris decided that instead of fighting Caitlyn over it, she wants to use it to her advantage. She wants KUWTK cameras to follow Caitlyn for the book signings, as well as her publicity tour to promote the book.”

So far, both Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have not confirmed nor denied the said rumors. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will have to wait and see whether or not the ex-couple will help each other out in terms of publicity.

Caitlyn’s tell-all book The Secrets of My Life is scheduled to release on April 25.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]