‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7: Rumors, Theories, And Spoilers

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting a long time for Season 7. With nearly a year since the last episode, fan theories are rampant. Every season of GOT has its fair share of fan theories, but due to the fact that Season 7 will be the next to last one for the HBO hit, fan theories are flying. Season 6 left us with lots of questions about so many characters. Let’s talk about some of the rumors and theories, one of which is especially exciting.

First let’s take a look at a recently released HBO promotion.

Thank you to John Oliver for calling out all the Game of Thrones characters who make an appearance in the clip. They are: Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Bran Stark (in warg mode, love it!), Tormund Giantsbane, Missandei, The Hound, Varys, Hodor, Theon, Ser Davos, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Daenerys, and Jaime Lannister. That’s a total of 16 Game of Thrones characters.

But hold on, one of these is not like the rest. Hodor? Isn’t he dead? The first fan theory started with his appearance in this promo as fans speculate that HBO is trying to tell us that he will be back for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

‘Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Hodor's Return Hinted? Jon Snow And Daenerys Alliance Confirmed? https://t.co/aZjSDa9oTN #GameofThrones — Game Of Thrones Cast (@XGameofThrones) April 14, 2017

Many GOT fans have noticed something else about this clip, something that led to the second fan theory. Some of the characters are wearing similar costumes, which could also be a hint at what’s to come. For example – all of the Stark children are clad in Winterfell fur. Could this mean they will all be reunited in Season 7? On to fan theory #3.

Hoje eu tô bem Cersei! Só no vinho… #asemanaesantamaseunao A post shared by Eita e agora ? (@eitaeagr) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

The likelihood of Cersei Lannister dying has been high ever since the premiere episode of Season 5 of Game of Thrones. In that episode, we learn of a prophecy of her life that was told to Cersei by fortune teller Maggy the Frog.

All of these things have come to pass, but in the Game of Thrones books upon which the series is based, Maggy the Frog has one more prophecy for Cersei that has not yet played out on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

Valonqar means little brother in Valyrian. This much is not news. GOT fans have been talking for a while now about who may be the Valonquar. Some have believed it’s Jaime. What irony that would be! Others believe it will be Tyrion who kills his sister. But recently a new theory has emerged about who will be the Valonqar. It comes from Reddit user dremling.

“Since the Valonqar is Valyrian for the little brother, most people think that Jaime, or maybe Tyrion, will kill Cersei. I think that in a show as unpredictable of Game of Thrones, this is too obvious. The Valonqar means “the little brother”, not Cersei’s little brother. So Cersei’s murderer could be anyone who is a little brother. But saying this in Valyrian suggests that the person will have Valyrian blood. The Targaryens have Valyrian blood. Jon Snow is a Targaryen. He is the little brother of Rhaenys and Aegon. He wants to kill Cersei. I think it is very likely that he does.”

And last, but certainly not least, is the rumors about a major scene in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. Back in the beginning of February, fan site Watchers on the Wall shared a piece of concept art depicting a scene that will be phenomenal if it happens. Photos of the artwork include one in which Jaime, Jon Snow, Tyrion, and a Lannister guard are all standing near the ruins of the Dragonpit. The GOT crew had already been seen filming the season finale at the Dragonpit, and WotW had received reports that Daenerys was there as well. The really exciting part though is that a leak to the fan site indicated that in that scene a wight will be brought into the Dragonpit as proof of the impending danger that all of Westeros will have to face. In the concept art, we see the back of Jon Snow up close. Could he have a wight behind him?

These are just a few of the fun and interesting tidbits about Season 7 that are floating around right now. We can’t wait to see what plays out when Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by HBO]