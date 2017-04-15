Kylie Jenner Allegedly Dating Travis Scott Amid Conflicting Tyga Reconciliation Reports

Kylie Jenner is said to be open to the idea of dating Travis Scott, sources reveal, stressing that her romance with Tyga seems to have ended for good.

Kylie Jenner dated the “Faded” hitmaker for well over two years, but after a string of scandals, including Blac Chyna’s claims that the 27-year-old was secretly hooking up with men, Jenner reportedly decided to call it quits with the father-of-one, who she no longer saw herself having a future with.

Sources say that Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend grew apart from one another, and after numerous cheating claims came forward, the 19-year-old felt as if there was no reason to even bother questioning Tyga on whether there was any truth to some of the things his baby’s mother had said about him.

Now that the couple has gone their separate ways and Tyga has moved out of Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion, endless rappers have been trying to get with the socialite, making themselves known in her Instagram direct messaging box on a daily basis, source allege.

Travis Scott is said to be one of many famous faces that are trying their luck to get with Kylie Jenner, and while the TV star hasn’t turned him down, she’s not necessarily trying to lock herself down to one particular man right now. Now that she’s back on the market, she wants to date for a little bit to figure out who she could potentially settle down with.

This evidently means, according to the insider, that Kylie Jenner is open to going on a date with Travis Scott, but he should keep in mind that there’ll be other men Kylie could potentially have her eyes on, so there shouldn’t be a surprise if she was to choose them over Scott.

“If Travis wants Kylie, then he needs to get in line…because Kylie is giving everyone a chance to date her,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Kylie is young and impressionable and willing to flirt with many guys, including Travis. To say they’re dating would be premature at best. She wants to be free for the time being, but again, he would 100% have a chance to get her if he put in the time.”

Meanwhile, Tyga is still said to be hopeful of potentially reconciling with Kylie Jenner. The “Rack City” star knows that his relationship with Kylie has ended four times in just over two years, and while Jenner has reportedly stressed that she’s ready to move on, Tyga thinks he can potentially win her back — he’s just not sure when he’ll have the opportunity to do so.

It’s unclear whether Kylie Jenner would even consider the idea of ever getting back with Tyga at this given point. From what insiders have gathered, the 19-year-old is simply enjoying the single life for the time being, and when she’s ready to date again, she’ll do just that.

News of Kylie Jenner’s potential plans to go on a date with Travis Scott comes just weeks after reports revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has landed her own reality show on the E! network titled Life Of Kylie, Variety confirms.

The show is expected to give fans an insight look on Kylie Jenner’s life as she juggles her hectic career as a businesswoman, model, and fashion designer. Sources say that Jenner wants to show fans a different side of her.

The show is expected to premiere later this year, according to the press release.

With that in mind, it’s already being speculated whether Jenner will have one of the new men she’s dating by then featured on the show.

