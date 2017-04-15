What Day And Time Does Kendrick Lamar Go On At Coachella 2017?

Kendrick Lamar is the “most searched” Coachella 2017 headliner online this weekend, according to Google Trends. This suggests that Lamar is one act the masses don’t want to miss. Is it a rumor or is Kendrick Lamar going to release another album in time for his appearance on Sunday at Coachella? Weekend one of Coachella kicked off Friday, April 14.

According to Billboard magazine, Kendrick Lamar “is now one of the most-hyped performances of the weekend.” Fans are asking just how much of Lamar’s new album Damn will he perform live for the first time during his appearance at Coachella? The social media users have their own theories on Lamar releasing a new album this weekend, they believe the rapper is about to do this ahead of his gig at Coachella.

Kendrick Lamar battles Trumpism, Fox News and himself on new album 'DAMN.': https://t.co/gzB0Cpc6KL pic.twitter.com/T8jJlBP4BH — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 15, 2017

You’re going to have to wait all through the day and evening on Sunday to see Lamar’s Coachella appearance, as he is one of the later acts to perform that night. He’s slated for 10:25 p.m. PT on channel one out of the three YouTube channels Coachella will live stream.

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t command the charts like Drake and Future, suggests PBS.Org, but what he does is start a conversation, or as PBS states, he “tends to inspire conversations.” Lamar’s mother says at the end of “Real” how she wants him to go on and inspire “these black and brown kids in Compton.” She wants them to know how her son was just like them, but he “rose from that dark place of violence becoming a positive person.”

Could Kendrick Lamar be releasing another album on Coachella's Easter Sunday? The Internet says yes https://t.co/d6WiwCqcMG pic.twitter.com/rqRfGmG2LF — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 15, 2017

Kendrick Lamar was born in 1987, and he is an award-winning rapper with an affiliation with the super-producer and rap star himself, Dr. Dre. He has a unique perception about life in Southern California, which comes through in his songs. According to Biography.com, Kendrick’s full name is Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, and he was born in Compton, California.

His music encompasses the rough Compton streets where he grew up. According to Google Trends, his name was most searched for Coachella 2017 headliners, as seen in the tweet below.

.@kendricklamar is the most searched #Coachella headliner leading up to the festival today pic.twitter.com/kqD7ACsAaN — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) April 14, 2017

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017 kicked off yesterday, Friday, April 14, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Webcasts streamed the show around the globe, and Coachella’s organizers have offered up the streaming schedules for the rest of the Easter weekend schedule for Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

According to JamBase, the Coachella organizers have confirmed that many of the acts during the three-day event will be offered in a free webcast on three different channels. There are 51 acts that are scheduled to be webcast for free during this Coachella weekend. Saturday’s headliner Kendrick Lamar is one of those free webcasts, as is another big act people are searching for, Future.

Friday night’s headliner act, Radiohead, had some technical issues when it came to sound and according to The Desert Sun, the band was derailed with the sound issues and “never really got back on track.” Radiohead had to exit the stage twice during their set. The first time the technicians tried to fix the buzzing coming from the speakers, and the second time it was due to the speakers going out altogether.

The band played on even though they couldn’t be heard by the crowd, but they were unaware of this, creating an awkward situation. Once learning that the speakers weren’t working and no one could hear them, they shrugged and exited the stage.

The workers went into high gear to fix the problem and then Radiohead came back out. This happened twice and the second time Thom Yorke actually called out to the crowd making sure they could hear them before starting up again. As the Desert Sun reports, the rest of their set went well, but “the damage had been done.”

Below is the Coachella 2017 schedule for the rest of the weekend. There are three live streaming channels on YouTube that will show the performances free of charge. According to JamBase, all times are subject to change.

Saturday, April 15 (All times are PT)

Channel 1

3:35 p.m. PT – Local Natives

4:30 – Chicano Batman

5:15 – The Head and the Heart

6:10 – Bastille

7:20 – Two Door Cinema Club

8:20 – Future

9:15 – ScHoolboy Q

10:15 – Bon Iver

11:25 – Lady Gaga

Channel 2

3:35 p.m. PT- Arkells

3:55 – Kaleo

4:45 – Car Seat Headrest

5:40 – The Atomics

6:25 – Roisin Murphy

7:15 – DREAMCAR

8:05 – Moderat

9:05 – Warpaint

9:55 – NAV

10:45 – DJ Snake

12:00 – Gucci Mane

Channel 3

3:35 p.m PT– Blossoms

4:20 – Shura

5:00 – Banks & Steelz

5:45 – Autograf

6:35 – Little Dragon

7:25 – Mura Masa

8:15 – Gryffin

9:10 – Tory Lanez

10:00 – Röyksopp

10:55 – Martin Garrix

12:05 – Classix

Sunday, April 16 (All times PT)

Channel 1

3:35 – p.m. PT Ezra Furman

4:25 – Whitney

5:15 – Toots & The Maytals

6:10 – Grouplove

7:20 – Future Islands

7:55 – Tove Lo

8:15 – Porter Robinson & Madeon

9:20 – Lorde

10:25 – Kendrick Lamar

Channel 2

3:35 – p.m. PT Grace Mitchell

4:25 – Preoccupations

5:15 – Goldlink

6:10 – Jack Garratt

7:00 – Kiiara

7:45 – Tycho

8:40 – Hans Zimmer

9:45 – Hehlani

10:30 – New Order

Channel 3