Kanye West: Did Kim Kardashian Ban Husband’s Coachella Performance Over Mental Breakdown Scare?

Kanye West will not be attending this year’s Coachella festival, and that’s all said to be down to Kim Kardashian, an insider has claimed.

Kanye West had reportedly planned to surprise fans at the event with a special performance, but according to Hollywood Life, the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has convinced her partner not to do it, fearing that the father-of-two isn’t stable enough to return to the stage.

In November, Kim was stunned when a family friend called her while she was in New York, explaining to her that Kanye West had suffered a manic attack and was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold at the UCLA Medical Centre.

According to reports, Kanye’s outbursts was so wild, his pals had to restrain him from potentially hurting those around him, which consequently led to the cancelation of the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour.

Since his release from the hospital in December, Kim has been very vocal about the decisions Kanye West makes regarding his career. The reality star has made it known that she wants her husband to take some time for himself and get plenty of rest before he even considers the idea of performing again.

Kanye West has kept a relatively low profile in recent months, but it goes without saying that the “Good Life” rapper had a huge surprise planned for those attending Coachella this year. Kanye allegedly hoped to come out on stage for a brief set but Kim stressed that the 39-year-old isn’t ready to perform again.

According to Hollywood Life, “She fears for her husband’s health and well-being, so she’s been encouraging him to avoid the wild music festival. Kim knows Kanye is still sensitive and fragile after his rough year.”

“Kim feels her hubby would have a hard time not jumping on stage for a surprise performance if he goes to the event. She doesn’t think he is strong enough for so much excitement and action.”

Back in January, it was reported that Kanye West had planned to make an anticipate comeback at the Grammys the following month but, again, Kim intervened and convinced her husband not to pull through with the idea, allegedly pleading with him to abstain from any public events for some time.

Kanye West’s mental breakdown along with Kim’s Paris robbery incident in October has had a tremendous affect on the couple’s marriage, it’s been claimed.

At this given point, the 36-year-old is trying her best to prevent her marriage from hitting rock bottom. Knowing that Kanye West isn’t stable enough to return to the stage just yet, there’s no chance that Kardashian would even risk the idea of having her relationship affected for the sake of a Coachella performance.

It’s believed that Kanye West has been recording new music from his recording studio at the home he shares with Kim in Bel-Air. His time away from the public eye has reportedly allowed him to focus his attention on his next project without the interference of a hectic schedule to oblige to.

Kanye West is said to be enjoying his time off, but it goes without saying that he would’ve certainly enjoyed gracing the stage at Coachella.

Fans are already beginning to speculate whether Kanye West being a no-show this year could mean he will attend the festival in 2018 instead, seeing that his close pal Beyonce has already confirmed that she will be headlining the event.

TMZ has since confirmed that Kanye West will not be performing at this year’s festival.

What do you make of Kim Kardashian reportedly convincing Kanye West not to perform at Coachella in fear that it could potentially trigger another meltdown?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]