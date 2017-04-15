‘Riverdale’ Spoilers: EP Teases More Twincest Between Cheryl And Jason Blossoms

Riverdale fans have always wondered if there was something going on between Cheryl and Jason Blossoms. Since the beginning, it always felt like Cheryl and Jason were more than just siblings. In the most recent episode of Riverdale, Veronica accused Cheryl of killing Jason, saying she was jealous of Jason and Polly’s relationship, which interestingly is one of the most popular fan theories of how Jason died. In a recent interview, Riverdale‘s showrunner revealed that there will be more twincest heading your way in the coming episodes.

In a Q&A with Entertainment Tonight, Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that fans were not wrong in thinking that there’s a budding romance between Cheryl and Jason Blossoms. The showrunner added that the twincest vibes were definitely intentional.

“It feels like from the first time they appear in that red car in the matching outfits holding hands that we were going for that,” he recalled.

The Riverdale boss also shared that the Blossoms’ relationship were inspired by Flowers in the Attic, a 1979 novel about two fraternal twins who fell in love with each other.

“All I can say is there’s still more incestuous stuff to come.”

However, Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossoms in the hit The CW series, insisted that the relationship between the Blossoms twins was never incestuous. Petsch added that the term “twincest” has always been a running joke on the Riverdale set. Petsch admitted that they might have taken the joke a bit too far, and now fans are genuinely starting to believe that there was something going on between Cheryl and Jason.

unreleased photo from a spec shoot w the dream team ✨ A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

The Riverdale star explained that Cheryl always had a soft spot for Jason because she never felt loved by her parents, describing the Blossoms as TV’s “most awful parents.”

“Jason had to take care of her and he took her under his wing so she got this like sense of a dad, brother, mom all in one human and he was the one person who unconditionally loved her,” Petsch explained.

Being twins, Petsch said that Cheryl and Jason had this “strange bond” that nobody else understood. And even though some may chalk it up to twincest, the Riverdale star insisted that Cheryl loved Jason because he was her best friend, mom, dad, and brother all rolled into one. Petsch believed that Cheryl losing her twin made her character into an even more miserable human being, seeing that Jason was the only one who actually took care of her.

(impatiently) waiting 4 u A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

During a game of Secrets and Sins in the most recent episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend,” Cheryl revealed that Veronica’s (Camilla Mendes) father owned the drive-in theater land. Not one to turn the other cheek, Veronica fired back and accused Cheryl of twincest and ultimately killing Jason because she was jealous of his budding romance with Polly.

Back in March, Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly to look out for Episode 10, hinting that the twincest rumor will finally be addressed head-on.

“That theme, from that point forward, is developed in a very, very real creepy way. But maybe not in the way you expect,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the showrunner also hinted that there could be another death by season’s end. Aguirre-Sacasa described the Riverdale Season 1 finale episode as the show’s “biggest set piece by far,” calling it the ultimate Riverdale episode.

“It has all the different elements that are great about the show combined into one, meaning there’s music in it, there’s romance, there’s suspense and horror. It’s kind of like the ultimate Riverdale episode,” he said.

Tell us! What do you think of the twincest rumors surrounding Cheryl and Jason Blossoms? Do you think Cheryl killed her brother? Sound off in the comments below.

Catch the Riverdale Season 1 finale episode, “Chapter Eleven: To Riverdale and Back Again,” Thursday, April 27 on The CW.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]