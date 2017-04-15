‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Episode 3: ‘The Liar’ Promo, Release Date And Images

Prison Break is back with a brand new season and the first two episodes has set up its classic escapist theme with Michael Schofield having to plan an escape from another prison. Prison Break Season 5 Episode 3: “The Liar” features T-Bag who may have turned over a new leaf, while Michael’s apparent death is still a mystery and appears to be working with a terrorist organization.

In Episode 2 of Prison Break Season 5 “Kaniel Outis” (spoilers below) it is clear that Michael appearing not to know Lincoln is part of his plan as he sent his brother a message asking him to find the ‘Sheik of Light’. C-Note’s contact Sheba managed to decode the message and they discover that the sheik is a local engineer, who is the father of one of Michael’s cell mates. Lincoln and his team manage to free the engineer from ISIL-held territory. The engineer gives the signal for Michael’s escape and the feared terrorist Abu Ramal is seemingly close to Scofield and plans to escape with him.

The promo for Episode 3 “The Liar” teases Michael’s escape from the prison while Sara protects her family from the mystery mercenaries Scofield warned her about in his message.

The cast of Prison Break Season 5 revealed before the premiere that this season will entail a broader escape from Yemen rather than just the prison. The teaser for Episode 3 “The Liar” shows that Michael begins his escape attempt when the lights go out. However, as Prison Break fans know, things rarely go as planned and Michael will have to make adjustments in a timely manner.

Michael’s cellmate Sid fears being killed by Abu Ramal due to his homosexuality upon his release from solitary confinement. Now that Ramal is out, it is unclear how he will react to Michael’s friendship with the terrorist or how they will escape together.

It is also not clear at this point if Michael is still a good guy or he is using his brother Lincoln to escape. Wentworth Miller, who plays Michael, teased the morally corruption of his character leading up to the premiere of Season 5. Paul Kellerman, who is now working at the State Department, showed Sara some damning evidence of Michael committing a murder. However, she is understandably skeptical since Kellerman was once part of a grand scheme to frame Lincoln Burrows in Season 1 of Prison Break.

According to Den of Geek, the synopsis for Episode 3: “The Liar” is as follows:

“When T-Bag ambushes Sara, he warns her that two of Poseidon’s henchmen, Van Gogh and A&W, may be following her. Meanwhile, Lincoln attempts to retrieve his confiscated passport to escape Yemen, and Michael plans his next move in the all-new ‘The Liar’ episode of Prison Break.”

Has all these years in prison changed T-Bag? Some who is yet to be revealed has the power and influence to get Bagwell released from prison and get him a contact for a prosthetic hand. Why does T-Bag of all people get this fortune and what price does he have to pay for it.

When T-Bag pressed the physician to give up a name, he discovered that the anonymous donor referred to himself as Outis, which is Greek for “Nobody”.

The synopsis suggest that T-Bag is trying to help Sara but it is likely that he will get a frosty reception considering their history.

Episode 3 of Prison Break has a release date of April 18, which is next week Tuesday. Season 5 is set to feature nine episodes and there is a possibility of a sixth season; however, this is yet to be confirmed.

