Chris Brown To Allegedly Fight Migos Star Quavo Over Karrueche Romance?

Chris Brown is livid that his industry pal, Quavo, is said to be hooking up with his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche, it has been revealed.

The “Party” hitmaker found out about the news just over a week ago, and from what Hollywood Life claims, Chris Brown is beyond livid, having considered Quavo a close friend of his ever since they first worked together two years ago.

Chris has always been a big fan of Migos, Quavo’s group, who just recently landed themselves their first number one hit with “Bad & Boujee” on the Billboard Hot 100. Their success in the music business has skyrocketed and Chris Brown feels like Quavo somewhat thinks he no longer needs Breezy anymore to sustain his career.

It baffles Chris Brown to think that someone he had shared a close bond with has now gone behind his back and is said to be dating Karrueche, someone that the 27-year-old still shares feelings for. To say that the “Love More” singer is angry would be an understatement, an insider explains to TMZ.

At this given point, Chris Brown is no longer speaking to Quavo — he’s hurt by the fact that his pal wouldn’t even reach out to him and warn him of the photos that were bound to surface of the Migos star out and about with Karrueche.

The worst part about it is that Chris Brown can’t confront Karrueche about it because she now has a restraining order against him, meaning that if he oversteps his boundaries, he will be back in court, and that’s the last place the R&B singer wants to find himself right now.

Chris Brown has tried to focus his attention on his North American tour but hearing about Quavo and Karrueche’s romance has completely thrown him off guard. He’s devastated by the news, and considering the supposed fact that both stars share industry pals, they are bound to run into each other sooner or later.

Hollywood Life claims that Quavo wants to squash any drama between him and Chris Brown before things escalate. His romance with Karrueche happened out of the blue and the twosome are now said to be seeing each other — Chris Brown should accept that and move on with his life, an insider adds.

Quavo is even said to be willing to sit down and talk to Chris about it. Let it be known, however, that the Migos star isn’t afraid of Brown and if it was to come down to it, Quavo is more than ready to fight over Karrueche — he’s not a punk, the outlet stresses.

“Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex. He is not scared of Chris at all. Quavo is not afraid of anyone and would fight for his new girl. He has respect for Chris, but won’t back down from dating Karrueche.”

It was just a month ago when Karrueche had filed a restraining order against Chris Brown, writing in her court documents that the singer had sent death threats to her family members on numerous occasions, and that’s after Brown is alleged to have stalked the socialite in an attempt to talk to her about a possible reconciliation.

During their two-year relationship, Karrueche claims that Chris Brown physically abused her and the only people she would ever tell about it were her closest friends, who were more than willing to testify against Brown if it came down to it.

It’s apparent that the Instagram model wants nothing more than to move on with her life. Now that Quavo is said to be dating her, Chris Brown has to accept it one way or the other, a source concludes, adding that Quavo has no bad blood with Breezy, but if their friendship was to end over his romance with Karrueche, he wouldn’t lose any sleep over it.

